Elon Musk said on Friday, November 13, that he is signing the Jensen Huang petition, an open letter asking Nvidia’s board to bring back its former chief executive. Huang resigned a day earlier, after reports of extramarital affairs.

By Monday, the “Stand with Jensen” letter had more than 160,000 signatures. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick have also backed it. The letter asks the board to reinstate Huang while an independent investigation establishes the facts.

SILICON VALLEY VS. WHITE HOUSE: BATTLE FOR NVIDIA Tech executives are pushing to reinstate Jensen Huang, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly opposes his return. A petition backing Huang has drawn 175,000 signatures. Yet prediction markets give Huang just an 18%… pic.twitter.com/BZl5KheVnq — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) November 16, 2026

We matched Polymarket’s odds of Huang’s return with a 24/7 Nvidia stock contract on Hyperliquid. Musk’s post lifted the odds but barely moved the stock. A sharper jump in the odds on Sunday evening did: the stock rose 3% within two hours, then gave it all back by Monday.

So how is Nvidia’s stock reacting, one day before earnings?

Jensen Huang Petition: Musk, Sweeney and Tan Back His Return

Musk posted on X that “a petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too.” He had said earlier that hiring Huang would be “an honor.”

The petition is hosted at standwithjensen.com. Signers report their own job titles, and the site does not verify them. More than 7,500 say they work at the company, about 18% of its staff.

Investors are split:

For a return: Altimeter’s Brad Gerstner and Atreides’ Gavin Baker asked the board on Friday to keep “all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang.”

Altimeter’s Brad Gerstner and Atreides’ Gavin Baker asked the board on Friday to keep “all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang.” Against: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that Nvidia needs “a dramatic shake-up.” He wants answers from the board within 10 days.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that Nvidia needs “a dramatic shake-up.” He wants answers from the board within 10 days. Skeptics: Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he sees “no chance Jensen comes back to Nvidia as CEO.”

The company says it is choosing a search firm for the CEO role and has not formally approached any candidates. Chief financial officer Colette Kress runs the company in the meantime.

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Nvidia Market Reaction: The Stock Followed the Odds

Nasdaq is shut on weekends, but the stock still trades around the clock as a perpetual contract, a futures-style contract with no expiry date, on Hyperliquid. To see whether the Jensen Huang petition moved the stock, we lined up its hourly price with Polymarket’s odds that Huang rejoins by December 31, 2026.

Musk’s post (Friday, 20:51 UTC): the odds rose from 7.4% to 11.1% within the hour. The contract slipped from $162.82 to $161.92.

the odds rose from 7.4% to 11.1% within the hour. The contract slipped from $162.82 to $161.92. Sunday, 19:00 to 21:00 UTC: the odds jumped from 9.6% to 20.1%, and the contract rose 3.2%, from $159.94 to $165.07. The contract traded $98 million in one hour, 32 times its typical weekend hour. We found no single report that set it off.

the odds jumped from 9.6% to 20.1%, and the contract rose 3.2%, from $159.94 to $165.07. The contract traded $98 million in one hour, 32 times its typical weekend hour. We found no single report that set it off. Monday: the odds eased to 12.3%, and the contract fell to $157.08. That is 3.5% below Friday’s Nasdaq close of $162.85.

Polymarket’s longer bets show how far the Jensen Huang petition still has to go. Traders give Huang a 37.5% chance of rejoining by the end of 2027, but only 5.6% by November 30.

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Nvidia Price Analysis: Earnings Test Under Kress

On the daily chart, Hyperliquid’s NVDA contract trades at $156.93. It sits below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $199.26, and its 200-day EMA at $206.42. On Nasdaq, the shares closed Friday at $162.85, down 18.6% since November 4.

Resistance: $166.97, Sunday’s high, then $171.50, Friday’s high.

$166.97, Sunday’s high, then $171.50, Friday’s high. Support: $156.23, Saturday’s low, then $148.86, the November 12 low and the lowest price of 2026 on this contract.

NVDA 1D chart. Source: Hyperliquid

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound Calm earnings on Tuesday and a daily close above $166.97 $171.50, then $178.37, the November 11 high Holding pattern Daily closes between $156.23 and $166.97 A base while the CEO search runs Sell-off A daily close below $156.23 $148.86, the November 12 low

The Jensen Huang petition has moved the odds more than the stock. Musk’s backing barely shifted the price, and Sunday’s jump faded within a day. Tuesday’s earnings, the first under Kress, are likely to matter more to Nvidia shares than any petition.

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