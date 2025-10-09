KCEX Unveils $21,000 Trading Showdown with 10% Deposit Bonus for New Sign-Ups

This content is provided by a sponsor

KCEX, one of the world’s most popular crypto exchanges, has introduced a new trading bonus campaign to reward new platform entrants. The KCEX trading bonus is an exciting promotion offering up to $21,000 in rewards to new traders. This three-part crypto trading bonus campaign is designed to boost user engagement by rewarding both beginners and experienced traders.

New participants earn incentives simply by signing up, making their first deposit, and trading on the platform. The straightforward structure includes exchange sign-up rewards, a 10% deposit bonus on the first deposit, and a tiered trade-for-rewards competition.

Three Rewarding Events: Sign-Up, Deposit, and Get Trade Bonuses

The KCEX promotion is divided into three events that cater to different stages of a trader’s journey:

Event 1: Sign-Up Bonus – New users who register and verify an account during the campaign period receive sign-up rewards worth up to $470 USDT. This welcome bonus provides beginners with a head start and rewards experienced traders for simply joining KCEX.

New users who register and verify an account during the campaign period receive sign-up rewards worth up to $470 USDT. This welcome bonus provides beginners with a head start and rewards experienced traders for simply joining KCEX. Event 2: Deposit Bonus – Through the KCEX deposit bonus, investors will earn an extra 10% on their first crypto deposit. For example, depositing 1,000 USDT would earn an additional 100 USDT in bonus funds. This deposit bonus immediately increases trading capital for newcomers.

Through the KCEX deposit bonus, investors will earn an extra 10% on their first crypto deposit. For example, depositing 1,000 USDT would earn an additional 100 USDT in bonus funds. This deposit bonus immediately increases trading capital for newcomers. Event 3: Trade & Earn – In the final event, KCEX rewards investors for the more they trade. As traders execute spot and futures trades, they climb a rewards ladder, with higher volumes unlocking larger bonuses. In total, $20,000 USDT is allocated across volume tiers. There’s no limit on winners, so everyone who reaches a volume milestone earns a prize, making this a true crypto trading competition.

Visit KCEX

How to Take Part in the KCEX Trading Showdown

Here’s how you can get started to avail the KCEX trading bonuses:

Register with a referral code – Sign up on KCEX using the campaign referral code (XUCP5K). This ensures you are tagged as a new user eligible for the bonuses. Make a deposit – Transfer cryptocurrency into your KCEX account using an on-chain transaction. Only the first deposit qualifies for the 10% deposit bonus. However, it’s important to note that Internal transfers between KCEX accounts do not count. Start trading – Execute spot or futures trades to increase your net deposit and cumulative volume. Each trade moves you up the reward tiers. As you trade more, you inch closer to unlocking higher USDT trading rewards.

Get the 10% Deposit Bonus on KCEX

KCEX’s 10% Deposit Boost gives new users extra funds to trade from day one. When a new account makes its first qualifying deposit, KCEX automatically adds 10% of that amount as bonus USDT.

This additional capital immediately increases a trader’s balance without any extra cost. With more funds on hand, both newcomers and veteran traders can explore strategies with less risk and greater flexibility, effectively amplifying their initial trading power.

Trade & Earn: Unlock Up to $20,000 in Bonus Prizes

At the Trade & Earn event, KCEX pays traders based on their total trading volume. The exchange tallies each user’s cumulative spot and futures volume during the campaign and allocates bonuses up the volume ladder.

The highest reward tier totals $20,000 USDT, but smaller bonuses are also given at lower thresholds. Because everyone who meets a volume target receives the corresponding bonus, casual and high-volume traders can earn USDT trading rewards. Effectively, the more you trade, the more you earn.

Why KCEX Stands Out from Other Exchanges

KCEX sets itself apart with ultra-low fees and trader-friendly features. The platform charges 0% fees on spot trades and 0% maker fees on futures, with only a minimal 0.01% taker fee. This market-leading fee structure enables active traders to retain a greater portion of their profits. KCEX consistently adds new coins and futures pairs to its markets, providing deep liquidity for smooth and efficient trading.

To top it off, all bonuses from this campaign are credited as a futures trading bonus to the user’s account. These bonus funds can be used for leveraged trading, and any profits can be withdrawn. Combined with a clean and user-focused interface, KCEX offers a seamless experience for every trader.

Terms and Conditions

Participants should be aware of the campaign rules. Each person is allowed only one KCEX account, and only on-chain cryptocurrency deposits count toward the tasks. The bonus is calculated on your net deposit (total deposits minus any withdrawals) and is only awarded on the first deposit.

Also, rewards will be sent out within seven days after the 1st and 15th of every month for each eligible period. By following these terms, traders can safely participate and claim their share of the rewards.

Start Trading with KCEX Today to Enjoy the Multiple Bonuses

KCEX’s $21,000 USDT promotion offers an irresistible opportunity for new traders. Between the $470 sign-up bonus, the 10% deposit boost, and $20,000 in trade-based prizes, participants instantly amplify their trading potential.

Combined with KCEX’s zero spot fees and ultra-low futures fees, every trader can maximize their potential gains. Join today, and begin enjoying all the available KCEX trading bonuses.

Visit KCEX next

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.