Kraken Introduces Auto Earn – Earn APR on Your Crypto with No Lock-Ups

Kraken, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, recently announced Auto Earn, a new feature that lets users automatically earn weekly rewards on their crypto holdings. With over 340,000 clients already staking $4.8 billion in assets, Auto Earn marks a major step toward making passive crypto income simpler, more flexible, and more transparent.
By turning on Auto Earn, investors can generate rewards without lock-up periods while keeping their funds fully accessible. The feature combines on-chain yield opportunities with Kraken’s liquidity, enabling users to earn crypto automatically and effortlessly.
Kraken Auto Earn is designed for ease of use. Once activated in a Kraken account, eligible assets begin earning immediately, and no extra setup or wallets are required. Rewards accrue daily and are paid weekly, credited directly to users’ balances.
Unlike traditional staking programs, Auto Earn keeps all assets liquid and tradable at any time. Users can earn interest on Bitcoin, Ether, USDT, USDC, and even fiat-equivalent balances such as USD and EUR. The program turns idle holdings into productive assets while maintaining complete access to funds.
Auto Earn gives users an easy way to earn additional passive income on crypto without requiring technical expertise or active management. Once activated, it automatically allocates eligible assets to network participation, such as staking, allowing users to earn rewards while supporting blockchain security.
Each week, rewards are credited directly to users’ balances, compounding automatically and accelerating growth without manual reinvestment. Regular weekly payouts ensure predictable earnings, and Kraken’s clear interface provides complete visibility into performance and reward history.
Unlike traditional staking platforms, Auto Earn imposes no lock-up periods. Assets remain fully liquid and tradable, allowing users to respond instantly to market changes while continuing to earn in the background.
By combining liquidity, transparency, and compounding rewards, Kraken’s Auto Earn delivers one of the most flexible and accessible passive income tools in the crypto industry today.
Auto Earn supports a range of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and fiat balances. The reward rates include:
|Asset
|APR (Approx.)
|Type
|USDT
|4.25%
|Stablecoin
|USDC
|4.25%
|Stablecoin
|USD
|4.25%
|Fiat equivalent
|EUR
|2 – 3.5%
|Fiat equivalent
|Major cryptos (BTC, ETH, ADA, DOT)
|0.1%+
|Crypto
Rates are subject to change depending on market conditions, but the program ensures every eligible asset in a portfolio is earning. Stablecoins and fiat balances typically provide the highest yield, while major cryptos still earn additional crypto rewards.
To complement Auto Earn, Kraken has introduced USDG Rewards. USDG is a new digital-dollar token within the Global Dollar Network (GDN) developed by Paxos in partnership with industry leaders.
A defining feature of Auto Earn is the freedom it grants users over their assets.
For users seeking greater customization, Kraken Pro offers additional earning and staking tools.
Here’s how to get started with Kraken Auto Earn in a few simple steps:
Kraken’s Auto Earn feature is a smarter and simpler path to earning passive crypto income. It combines the ease of automatic activation, the security of a regulated exchange, and the freedom of no lock-ups.
By removing technical barriers and introducing transparent weekly rewards, Kraken ensures that crypto holders can grow their portfolios without sacrificing control or liquidity.
Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.