Kraken Introduces Auto Earn – Earn APR on Your Crypto with No Lock-Ups

This content is provided by a sponsor

Kraken, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, recently announced Auto Earn, a new feature that lets users automatically earn weekly rewards on their crypto holdings. With over 340,000 clients already staking $4.8 billion in assets, Auto Earn marks a major step toward making passive crypto income simpler, more flexible, and more transparent.

By turning on Auto Earn, investors can generate rewards without lock-up periods while keeping their funds fully accessible. The feature combines on-chain yield opportunities with Kraken’s liquidity, enabling users to earn crypto automatically and effortlessly.

How the Kraken Auto Earn Feature Works

Kraken Auto Earn is designed for ease of use. Once activated in a Kraken account, eligible assets begin earning immediately, and no extra setup or wallets are required. Rewards accrue daily and are paid weekly, credited directly to users’ balances.

Unlike traditional staking programs, Auto Earn keeps all assets liquid and tradable at any time. Users can earn interest on Bitcoin, Ether, USDT, USDC, and even fiat-equivalent balances such as USD and EUR. The program turns idle holdings into productive assets while maintaining complete access to funds.

Visit Kraken

Key Benefits of Kraken’s Auto Earn

Auto Earn gives users an easy way to earn additional passive income on crypto without requiring technical expertise or active management. Once activated, it automatically allocates eligible assets to network participation, such as staking, allowing users to earn rewards while supporting blockchain security.

Each week, rewards are credited directly to users’ balances, compounding automatically and accelerating growth without manual reinvestment. Regular weekly payouts ensure predictable earnings, and Kraken’s clear interface provides complete visibility into performance and reward history.

Unlike traditional staking platforms, Auto Earn imposes no lock-up periods. Assets remain fully liquid and tradable, allowing users to respond instantly to market changes while continuing to earn in the background.

By combining liquidity, transparency, and compounding rewards, Kraken’s Auto Earn delivers one of the most flexible and accessible passive income tools in the crypto industry today.

Supported Assets and Current Reward Rates

Auto Earn supports a range of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and fiat balances. The reward rates include:

Asset APR (Approx.) Type USDT 4.25% Stablecoin USDC 4.25% Stablecoin USD 4.25% Fiat equivalent EUR 2 – 3.5% Fiat equivalent Major cryptos (BTC, ETH, ADA, DOT) 0.1%+ Crypto

Rates are subject to change depending on market conditions, but the program ensures every eligible asset in a portfolio is earning. Stablecoins and fiat balances typically provide the highest yield, while major cryptos still earn additional crypto rewards.

USDG Rewards: A New Opportunity for Kraken Users

To complement Auto Earn, Kraken has introduced USDG Rewards. USDG is a new digital-dollar token within the Global Dollar Network (GDN) developed by Paxos in partnership with industry leaders.

Boosted Earnings for Kraken+ Members : All users earn 2% APR on USDG, while Kraken+ subscribers can earn up to 4% or more. This premium rate doubles potential returns for a $4.99/month subscription and is deposited weekly like other Auto Earn rewards.

: All users earn 2% APR on USDG, while Kraken+ subscribers can earn up to 4% or more. This premium rate doubles potential returns for a $4.99/month subscription and is deposited weekly like other Auto Earn rewards. Partnership-Powered Incentives : Kraken’s participation in the GDN enables it to share ecosystem benefits with users through enhanced yield. The collaboration aims to drive stablecoin adoption by offering secure, interest-bearing digital dollars.

: Kraken’s participation in the GDN enables it to share ecosystem benefits with users through enhanced yield. The collaboration aims to drive stablecoin adoption by offering secure, interest-bearing digital dollars. No Lock-Ups & Weekly Payouts: USDG funds remain liquid and tradeable at all times. Rewards accrue continuously and are paid out weekly, allowing users to see steady growth in their stablecoin balances.

Flexibility and Control – Keep Your Crypto Your Way

A defining feature of Auto Earn is the freedom it grants users over their assets.

Funds Always Accessible : Assets can be traded or withdrawn at any time without penalty. No locking means you retain complete control over your portfolio.

: Assets can be traded or withdrawn at any time without penalty. No locking means you retain complete control over your portfolio. Automatic Compounding : Weekly rewards are added to balances and start earning immediately, enhancing long-term returns.

: Weekly rewards are added to balances and start earning immediately, enhancing long-term returns. Real-Time Tracking: Kraken provides transparent performance data and reward history so users can monitor earnings and manage records easily.

Level Up with Kraken Pro – Advanced Earning and Staking Options

For users seeking greater customization, Kraken Pro offers additional earning and staking tools.

Manual Asset Allocation : Advanced users can choose specific assets to stake. Choose between flexible staking or bonded staking for higher yield.

: Advanced users can choose specific assets to stake. Choose between flexible staking or bonded staking for higher yield. Enhanced ETH Rewards : Kraken Pro users can restake Ethereum to earn up to 8% APR, a notable boost over standard rates.

: Kraken Pro users can restake Ethereum to earn up to 8% APR, a notable boost over standard rates. Analytics and Performance Insights: Detailed breakdowns and charts help users optimize their earning strategies across different assets.

How to Begin Earning with Kraken Auto Earn

Here’s how to get started with Kraken Auto Earn in a few simple steps:

Log In or Sign Up: Log in or create a new Kraken account and ensure funds are available. Open the Rewards Section: Navigate to ‘Auto Earn’ under Rewards or Earnings. Review Eligible Assets: Select which holdings to enroll, either crypto, stablecoins, or fiat. Toggle Auto Earn On: Activate earning with a single switch and watch rewards build automatically. Watch Your Crypto Grow: Within minutes, users can turn idle assets into income-generating ones, earning rewards weekly while retaining complete flexibility.

Conclusion

Kraken’s Auto Earn feature is a smarter and simpler path to earning passive crypto income. It combines the ease of automatic activation, the security of a regulated exchange, and the freedom of no lock-ups.

By removing technical barriers and introducing transparent weekly rewards, Kraken ensures that crypto holders can grow their portfolios without sacrificing control or liquidity.

Visit Kraken next

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.