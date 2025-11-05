Kraken Kicks Off $50K Turkey Trading Competition 2025

This content is provided by a sponsor

Kraken is celebrating this year’s Thanksgiving by launching a turkey-themed futures competition for U.S. clients. Through this Kraken Turkey Trading Competition, users can compete for a $50,000 prize pool and even a turkey for the top trader. This Thanksgiving crypto event turns market activity into holiday excitement, and the crypto trading contest is open to all U.S. derivatives clients.

The Kraken futures competition aims to provide an inclusive experience for all, whether they are veteran or first-timer traders. With rewards guaranteed for every participant and a playful holiday theme, Kraken invites everyone to join in and feast on the opportunities of U.S. crypto futures trading this season.

Get Up to $50,000 in Prizes From November 3 to 14, 2025, all U.S.-based Kraken Derivatives users (Intermediate or Pro verified) can opt in via Kraken’s contest page to join the Turkey Trading Competition. You just need to opt in and place at least one futures trade during the event to qualify. The total prize pool is $50,000, and the first-place trader will even receive a Thanksgiving turkey along with the top cash prize. Notably, any participant who makes a qualifying trade earns a guaranteed $20 payout just for joining. Kraken structured the competition so that even casual traders win something, underscoring its inclusive and fun spirit.

Individual Prizes Span from $50 – $5,000

The top 200 traders will share the winnings, with prizes ranging from $50 for the 200th place to $5,000 for the 1st place:

1st Place : $5,000 cash + a Thanksgiving turkey

: $5,000 cash + a Thanksgiving turkey 2nd Place : $3,000

: $3,000 3rd Place : $2,000

: $2,000 4th – 10th : $1,500 each

: $1,500 each 11th – 50th : $400 each

: $400 each 51st – 100th : $170 each

: $170 each 101st – 200th: $50 each

Furthermore, every eligible trader who makes at least one trade receives a guaranteed $20 credit as a participation bonus. Scores are calculated fairly as realized P&L divided by total notional traded (rounded to three decimals).

Since liquidation fees are not counted, traders will not be penalized for engaging in risk management. As a result, it is not just the sheer volume of trading that determines who comes out on top. Instead, it is the strategy and risk involved.

How to Join the Kraken Turkey Trading Competition

Here’s how you can join the Kraken futures competition in four simple steps:

Join via the Competition Page: Visit Kraken’s Turkey Competition page and click ‘Join Now’ to officially register. (Note: You must have a Kraken account verified to Intermediate or Pro) Make a Futures Trade: Execute at least one trade on any supported futures contract during the contest (Nov. 3-14). One trade is enough to get on the leaderboard and to earn the $20 participation bonus. Track the Leaderboard: Monitor the competition’s live futures trading leaderboard to see your current ranking in real time. The standings update with each trade, so you can view your progress and adjust your strategy in real time. Trade Smart: Every position you take affects your score, which is based on profits relative to trading volume. Therefore, strategic and well-managed trading will help you climb the ranks.

Why U.S. Traders Choose Kraken Futures

Kraken’s U.S. futures platform provides direct access to regulated CME Bitcoin futures and other crypto futures via its partner NinjaTrader Clearing (a CFTC-registered FCM). Traders can open micro futures for popular cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, SOL) as well as trade traditional futures like stock indices or commodities (S&P 500, gold, oil), all through their existing Kraken account.

With real-time margining, transparent pricing, and daily settlement, Kraken offers a safe, capital-efficient way to go long or short, all on a unified platform. Notably, you can access futures trading right from your regular Kraken account, so there’s no need to manage separate logins or transfers. These advantages have made Kraken’s U.S. service a trusted one-stop shop for U.S. crypto futures trading.

Learn, Compete, and Win with the Kraken Futures Competition

Beyond the prizes, Kraken’s Turkey Trading Competition is about community and growth, not just profit. The event encourages traders to learn about futures and sharpen their skills in a fun, low-pressure setting.

As Kraken explains:

“Whether you’re a seasoned futures pro or just getting started, Kraken’s Turkey Trading Competition turns market moves into a feast of opportunity.”

In this spirit, the competition offers something for everyone. Newcomers gain hands-on experience with real market trades, while seasoned traders get to test strategies and enjoy the festive challenge.

Kraken has effectively turned complex market moves into a game-like experience, helping lower the barriers for new futures traders. By turning trading into a game, Kraken helps everyone learn and have fun together during the Thanksgiving season.

Don’t Miss Out on This Limited-Time Competition

The Turkey Trading Competition ends on November 14, 2025, so if you have not joined yet, now’s the time to act. Get your Kraken account verified to Intermediate or Pro, and join the event before it wraps up.

There’s no cost to enter, and even a single futures trade will earn you a guaranteed $20 credit just for participating. With the Kraken $50,000 prize pool up for grabs, this Thanksgiving is your chance to trade smart and climb the leaderboard.

