Kraken Upgrades Equities Offer with New Stock and ETF Features for U.S. Users

Kraken, a leading multi-asset trading platform, has introduced a new set of features for its U.S. equities trading product. This expansion signifies another step in Kraken’s goal of connecting traditional finance (TradFi) with the growing crypto market.

U.S.-based Kraken traders can now enjoy a more unified trading experience when managing stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies under one roof. Specifically, the platform has integrated cross-broker asset transfers, enhanced passive income tracking, and a more in-depth market interface on Kraken Pro.

Let’s go through each key upgrade to the Kraken equities expansion and how they all contribute to providing a seamless hybrid investing experience in 2025.

Kraken Integrates ACATS Asset Transfers with New User Bonus

One of the key updates to Kraken’s U.S. equities product is support for asset transfers through the Automated Customer Account Transfer Service (ACATS). With this integration, users can transfer stock and ETF holdings from existing brokers to their Kraken accounts without having to liquidate their assets.

To ease the transition for new users, Kraken has introduced the ACATS stock transfer upgrade with a limited-time bonus. Eligible users can earn up to 2% when transferring their equities to the Kraken platform, which can help them better consolidate their assets.

By simplifying traditional asset transfers, Kraken moves closer to its goal of becoming a comprehensive platform for TradFi and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Updated Fully Paid Securities Lending (FPSL) for Easier Passive Income Tracking After launching its equities offering earlier this year, Kraken added the FPSL program, which enables users to lend their whole stocks and generate passive income from interest. Investors can leverage Fully Paid Securities Lending to boost the growth of any idle, long-term assets. In the October Kraken stock trading update, the platform fully overhauled the FPSL experience with new UX enhancements. The lending interface now displays active loans and their estimated returns, providing users with a clearer view of their potential earnings. Related article: Kraken Completes Acquisition of Small Exchange to Expand in US Additionally, the Kraken FPSL platform showcases lifetime yield, helping users track the total capital earned from lending income. In line with Kraken’s compliance-first design, some stocks are not eligible for generating passive income through FPSL. Potential lenders should take note of the assets that qualify for the FPSL program.

Trade Past Regular Hours Through Kraken Pro

Another significant update in Kraken U.S. equities is the availability of 24-hour stock trading from Monday to Friday, specifically on Kraken Pro.

Many online trading platforms limit stock and ETF trading to the standard 9:30 am to 4:00 pm EST market hours, where liquidity tends to be highest. However, Kraken Pro users can trade on extended hours for greater flexibility and a means of responding to any major market updates.

With this upgrade, traders can stay on top of any meaningful developments that could cause significant price movements. For instance, quarterly earnings data can be published before or after market hours, and now Kraken Pro traders can capitalize on the news.

The extended market hours stock trading update underscores Kraken’s broader effort to create an “always-on” environment for its users, no matter which asset they want to trade. It more closely matches Kraken Pro equities trading with that of crypto exchanges, which connect to 24/7 cryptocurrency markets by default.

Advanced Liquidity Tools and Market Data

For advanced traders, Kraken Pro has added new market liquidity tools to help users better understand market sentiment. The new depth chart offers a visual view of buy and sell orders at each price point, allowing users to see where market orders are concentrated.

Another new Kraken Pro tool is order book analytics, which enables traders to spot liquidity trends and monitor market activity in real-time. Other tools include listed market trades, aggressor ratios, and funding transactions.

All of these in-depth enhancements to the equities platform highlight Kraken’s current initiative of delivering institutional-grade analytical tools to retail users.

All-In-One Investment Platform: Stocks, ETFs, and Crypto

Investors have embraced stock trading on Kraken since U.S. equities became available on the exchange. Further cementing itself as a multi-asset trading platform, Kraken continues to offer commission-free trading on over 11,000 U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs.

Additionally, features like fractional shares open Kraken’s doors to a wider range of investors who may not yet have the capital to buy whole stocks. With fractional trading, users can stay invested and well-diversified in the market with a small investment.

One unique advantage Kraken users have is the ability to hold cash, cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and equities on a single platform. Easy access to multiple asset classes is a significant benefit in today’s hybrid investing environment.

Modernizing TradFi Investing with Blockchain Technology As Kraken continues to improve its platform and services, the exchange will keep bridging the gap between traditional markets and DeFi. These ongoing enhancements support Kraken’s larger goal of overcoming the limits of TradFi with blockchain innovations. By integrating traditional assets with existing crypto technologies, Kraken addresses one of the biggest global investment challenges: accessibility. The multi-asset platform offers borderless, transparent, and efficient investing as part of the new era of digital finance.

Conclusion: The Next Level of Finance with Kraken

Kraken’s newly enhanced equities platform offers U.S. investors a seamless asset management experience, including ACATS stock transfer support and passive yield options via the updated FPSL interface. On the Kraken Pro end, users can now enjoy 24-hour stock trading from Monday to Friday and advanced market liquidity analytics.

With its constantly evolving TradFi and DeFi ecosystems, Kraken continues to be the multi-asset market leader, empowering investors to reach their financial goals.

