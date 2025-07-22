Litecoin Price Prediction: Pharma Giant Bets $100M on LTC – Is This Wall Street’s Hidden Altcoin Play?

This content is provided by a sponsor

MEI Pharma has become the first publicly traded company to adopt Litecoin (LTC) as a primary treasury reserve asset.

The company has allocated $100 million from its private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering into LTC, signaling a strategic shift in capital preservation, operational agility, and technological alignment.

A Corporate Bet on “Digital Silver”

Litecoin’s appeal lies in its speed, scalability, and low fees. Built on the Scrypt algorithm, LTC processes blocks four times faster than Bitcoin (2.5 minutes vs. 10 minutes) and consumes significantly less energy.

With global clinical trials and cross-border payments becoming daily operations for pharmaceutical companies, Litecoin offers a frictionless, secure, and decentralized alternative to fiat rails.

LTC Price Analysis: Primed for a Breakout?

Litecoin appears to be on the verge of a significant bullish breakout. The daily chart on Binance shows a clear ascending triangle formation, a bullish continuation pattern.

After consolidating above the $85–$90 support zone (green), the price recently broke above a key horizontal resistance near $105, targeting the upper boundary of the descending trendline (yellow).

Currently trading at $113.53, LTC is testing resistance from a multi-month descending triangle dating back to early 2025.

The RSI has surged to 75.97, indicating strong bullish momentum but nearing overbought territory while the MACD is in a bullish crossover, with the MACD line at 6.77 over the signal line at 4.44.

Finally, the Balance of Power remains skewed toward buyers, confirming underlying strength.

If LTC breaks and holds above the $118–$120 resistance band, the next bullish target lies near $145, with a potential moonshot toward $165 in Q4 2025, especially if institutional accumulation continues.

LTC Soars on Adoption but TOKEN6900 isn’t Far

With LTC adoption on the rise, TOKEN6900 ($T6900) – an Ethereum-based meme token, is not pretending to be anything it’s not – combines meme-fueled momentum with a manifesto that reads like economic nihilism meets internet euphoria.

T6900 has zero utility, no roadmap, and absolutely no fundamentals. It fully embraces its chaotic, post-ironic identity as a digital expression of pure meme culture.

With a fixed supply of 930,993,091 tokens, $T6900 exists as a satirical nod to traditional finance and its ideological cousin, SPX6900, the wildly successful meme movement that challenged the stock market’s hollow authority.

Despite offering no “real” value, $T6900 is on fire.

With over $968,000 raised and a current price of $0.006675, the token is speeding toward its end-of-presale goal of $0.007125 and a $5M hard cap.

The presale window is closing fast as the project is also offering 62% APY to early backers who stake their purchased tokens.

To buy the $T6900 token, simply visit the official TOKEN6900 website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet and proceed.

You can swap crypto or use a card to complete the transaction.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases