Major Ecosystem Upgrades Push Snorter Bot Token ICO Toward $4M

This content is provided by a sponsor

As Telegram trading bot Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) nears $4 million in presale funding, the project has also rolled out major ecosystem updates that strengthen its position as a serious competitor to existing Telegram bots.

Snorter is Solana-native by design, which gives it faster speeds and lower transaction costs than Ethereum-based rivals that remain weighed down by that network’s limitations, even as they expand multichain.

The latest updates show pieces of the roadmap now becoming reality, with features like MEV protection, automated copy trading, and expanded DEX support already taking shape.

The presale remains ongoing, with the current round pricing SNORT at $0.1047 per token for the next 20 hours before the price moves higher in the following round.

Snorter Broadens beyond Raydium, Adds Pump.fun and PumpSwap for Earlier Access

The main value of Snorter lies in its ability to spot tokens before the moonshot begins. It achieves this through dedicated RPC endpoints – essentially private data highways that connect directly to the blockchain – giving it faster visibility into the mempool, where pending transactions appear before reaching public order books.

By tracking liquidity injections, wallet flows, and new contract deployments in real time, the bot identifies tokens showing breakout potential and executes sub-second swaps directly inside Telegram. This gives retail traders a rare chance to act before the wider market catches on.

Until recently, most of that trading happened on Raydium, Solana’s primary DEX, which meant Snorter’s reach was limited to a fraction of the opportunities. The latest update – first shared by the team on August 22 – expands support to Pump.fun and PumpSwap, Solana’s busiest launchpads for new meme coins.

With this integration, Snorter can now plug directly into their smart contracts, scanning fresh pools and routing trades instantly. In practice, this widens coverage so retail users can catch plays at the very start of a coin’s lifecycle, when the upside is often greatest.

The updates also make trading more hands-off for users. Automated trading now runs on smarter infrastructure that watches the market continuously and pulls the trigger when targets are met, with real-time notifications sent the moment trades go through.

Copy-trading has been upgraded as well, with faster wallet mirroring that lets users reliably follow top traders without missing a move.

Snorter Refines Withdrawals and Copy-Trading to Safeguard Retail Gains

On September 11, the project released new updates that show the team fine-tuning some of Snorter’s core features.

Withdrawals are now in testing, with added security checks and fee calculations being refined to ensure smooth transfers of SOL and other tokens to third-party wallets.

Copy-trading is also undergoing early testing, with the team refining mirror logic to ensure trades from tracked wallets are matched smoothly and accurately.

At the same time, reliability upgrades are being implemented to strengthen failover systems and improve transaction handling, keeping the bot consistent even under heavy load.

These refinements matter because they push Snorter beyond raw speed and early detection. In crypto – where retail often struggles with failed transactions, unreliable copy-trading, or clunky withdrawal processes – stability and security can make the difference between securing profits and losing them.

Why Traders Believe SNORT Could Deliver 30x Returns

Taken together, these updates show that Snorter is progressing from concept to a fully operational system tailored for retail traders.

They lay the foundation for a bot built to give smaller players the same kind of edge whales have long enjoyed, packaged in a tool that runs accessibly inside Telegram.

Investor interest in the presale reflects that potential as $4 million could be hit in a matter of hours. Traders see Snorter as a rare chance to back a bot that could soon rival – or even surpass – incumbents like Banana Gun, Maestro, and Trojan.

And at the center of it all is the SNORT token, which powers the ecosystem by unlocking the lowest fees in the market at just 0.85%, while also serving as the currency for staking rewards, governance, and advanced features that make the bot more effective.

It’s no surprise then that top crypto news outlets like Cryptonews have already predicted SNORT could deliver a 30x return once it launches.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How to Purchase SNORT

To join the presale, head to the Snorter Bot Token site to secure your SNORT tokens using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card.

For the smoothest transaction, use a WalletConnect-certified non-custodial wallet such as Best Wallet, which is regarded as one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets in the space.

Balances from the presale display directly in-app, with claiming made easy. Holders also gain exclusive access to brand new project launches through its Upcoming Tokens section.

Best Wallet is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Join the Snorter community on X and Instagram.

Visit the Snorter Bot Token

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.