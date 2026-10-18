Mark Zuckerberg Meta AI Predicts $1M+ Bitcoin by 2027

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta AI predicts Bitcoin will surpass $1M+, a forecast that aligns with many analysts’ views. What makes this prediction particularly noteworthy is that Meta AI suggests it could reach this milestone by 2027.

Meta AI estimates that by January 1, 2027, Bitcoin could rise to between $700,000 and $1,500,000, with an ambitious target of $2M, provided a robust crypto bull market returns, potentially fueled by a significant catalyst.

(SOURCE: Meta AI Predicts Bitcoin Price)

As of October 18, 2026, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading between $81,500 and $82,100. This analysis offers an extreme outlook, anticipating a bull market as major tech companies and financial institutions gain regulatory approval to consider Bitcoin a core treasury asset.

Such approval could require Bitcoin allocations, generating demand that might drive prices above previous highs. In this speculative scenario, BTC could potentially reach between $700,000 and $1,500,000 by early 2027, with targets approaching $2M.

Meta AI Predicts BTC USD to $1M+: Does the Technical Analysis Align?

On the higher timeframes, Bitcoin has been consolidating in the low $80,000s after failing to sustain moves above the mid-$80,000s. Price continues to defend a series of higher lows relative to earlier troughs and remains above key longer-term moving averages.

In a standard bull market, a decisive break and weekly close above $90,000–$100,000 would confirm intermediate strength and open the path toward the prior all-time high near $126,000.

Under the extreme corporate-and-pension allocation scenario outlined above, clearing that previous high would likely unleash powerful measured-move extensions and multi-cycle Fibonacci projections from the multi-year base, theoretically supporting a move into the $700,000–$1,500,000+ zone if volume and institutional flows expand dramatically.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

Momentum indicators are currently neutral, suggesting significant potential for a move into extreme overbought territory, typical of parabolic advances.

Key near-term support levels are found in the $78,000–$80,000 and $74,000–$76,000 ranges. Keeping prices within these zones would help preserve the overall recovery structure while the market processes major narrative developments.

In general, while the current chart setup suggests gradual upside in a typical risk-on environment, only an extraordinary surge in structural demand from corporate treasuries and pension allocations could support the multi-thousand-percent price increase implied by targets in the $700,000 to $2M range.

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Bitcoin Hyper Looks at a Different Problem Entirely

Today reminds us that Bitcoin’s price is set by policy expectations rather than anything on its own network. Holders watching a floor break on a producer price release have no lever to pull, since the asset offers neither yield nor native programmability.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) targets that gap. The project describes itself as a Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine integration, intended to bring smart contracts and faster execution to the existing network rather than to a separate chain.

The presale token is currently priced at $0.0136877, with over $33.1M raised so far and staking rewards advertised at a high APY of 60%.

Core features include a decentralized canonical bridge for BTC transfers and low-latency, low-cost smart contract execution, addressing Bitcoin’s long-standing limitations on speed, fees, and programmability.

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