Meme Coin Mania Returns after Bitcoin ATH – Find the Top Plays with This Telegram Bot

This content is provided by a sponsor

Bitcoin’s (BTC) new all-time high has reignited the entire crypto market and meme coins are once again in the spotlight.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is drawing in whales and institutional traders alike, pushing futures volume to over $1.5 billion on Monday. And as attention shifts back to high-risk, high-reward plays, many traders are turning to automation – not because it guarantees wins, but because the right bot can at least tilt the odds in your favor such as Snorter Bot Token (SNORT).

The most recognized bots in the space such as Banana Gun, Maestro, and Unibot have all originated on Ethereum – a chain that’s notorious for congestion and high gas fees.

Snorter takes a different route, being built natively on Solana, where transactions are faster and cheaper by design. Since last year, the network has become the preferred engine for meme coin trading and now, with a purpose-built bot operating directly on it, traders can finally match that speed with execution optimized for it.

For those looking to support the development of a sharper tool for spotting high-potential tokens, the SNORT presale is live and has raised nearly $1.9 million. Tokens are available at $0.0981 for the next two hours before the price ticks up to the next presale stage.

Meme Coin Volatility Returns – and Snorter Knows How to Handle It

Meme coins have now topped $70 billion in market capitalization, according to CoinGecko. Since Bitcoin broke its all-time high in May, investors have funneled gains into the industry’s less serious assets – with Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe (PEPE), and Bonk (BONK) climbing 11%, 22.1%, and 26.7% respectively over the past week.

DOGE, boosted by heavy whale accumulation, surged 13.9% in the same timeframe.

But the returns across the sector can vary wildly. Among the top 10 meme coins, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) led the pack with a 105% weekly gain – far above the usual 15% to 25% range.

Meanwhile, lesser-known tokens like MemeCore (M) have exploded even harder, clocking in at 598% since July 3, driven by the hype around its Layer-1 blockchain built specifically for meme coins. The price action is reminiscent of the speculative frenzy last seen in mid-2023.

Yet, spotting tokens on the verge of a breakout is tough to do manually. That’s where crypto trading bots like Snorter Token help level the playing field for retail traders.

As mentioned earlier, Snorter’s Solana-native foundation gives it a clear edge in execution. Unlike Ethereum-based bots that often get bogged down by high fees and network congestion, Snorter is meant for high-frequency trading – exactly the kind of environment Telegram bots are meant to thrive in.

Snorter Token Was Made for the Traders Who Live on the Charts

Snorter is designed for the rhythm of meme coin season – when new tokens drop without warning, and seconds determine a winning trade from a losing trade. As mentioned, it runs directly inside Telegram, so trades happen in the same space where calls, rumors, and alpha get posted in real time.

What makes Snorter stand out isn’t just the execution speed, though, but also the full environment it builds around the trader. It features real-time feed monitoring, wallet mirroring, and sniper configurations, and it compresses the entire trading flow into a single, responsive interface.

Essentially, with these features, users can track wallets, set up sniper parameters to auto-buy tokens based on specific triggers, and deploy swaps instantly.

And with MEV protection built in, trades land cleanly without being front-run by predatory bots. Snorter also helps flag contracts with red flags – including honeypots, which let you buy but block you from selling – giving traders added security in a market filled with stealth launches and fast-moving traps.

On Solana, tokens regularly 2x within the first minute of launch on DEX Screener – often before Telegram groups or X even react. With Snorter, that early edge becomes accessible to retail.

Snorter is also structured for expansion. As mentioned, multi-chain support is on the roadmap, and community proposals will soon guide its direction from what gets prioritized next to how features evolve.

The end goal is a trading bot that’s intuitive enough to become a full-on crypto trading command center – one that’s ready for a renewed meme coin season in 2025.

How to Get SNORT Tokens at a Lower Price

In short, trading the meme coin market – especially with buying activity surging again – is nearly impossible without automation. But if you think any trading bot will do the job, you’d be mistaken.

Once launched, one of Snorter’s biggest advantages – beyond its speed and functionality – is its cost-efficiency. Simply holding SNORT unlocks execution fees as low as 0.85% – the lowest in the space. Most competing bots charge between 1% and 2%, making Snorter a clear value pick for active traders aiming to maximize returns.

And of course, SNORT tokens aren’t just a currency within the tool – they’re exposure to the ecosystem itself, with future rewards, governance rights, and utility baked in for those who want a stake in how the platform evolves.

If you’re ready to back it, head to the Snorter Token presale site and secure your SNORT using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or credit card.

SNORT tokens bought in the presale can generate passive returns through its own staking pool that currently offers a dynamic 207% APY.

For the smoothest experience, use Best Wallet – the only Web3 wallet that shows your SNORT balance in-app and gives early access to new token launches through its exclusive ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section.

Download Best Wallet now on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Follow Snorter Token on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

Visit Snorter Token

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

