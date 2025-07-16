With Meme Coins Back at $76B, Snorter Bot Token Races Ahead on Solana – ICO Close to $2M

This content is provided by a sponsor

Meme coins are back in business, with their collective valuation within striking distance of $76 billion – a flashback to the frenzy that faded after January’s peak.

Now, while meme coins heat up again, a new Telegram-based trading bot designed to catch breakouts in milliseconds is making noise of its own. It’s called Snorter Bot Token (SNORT), and its ICO has already raised over $1.9 million.

Built on Solana, Snorter is already outperforming most bots in the space. It charges an industry-low of just 0.85% in fees and packs a full arsenal of tools for meme coin trading, from fast sniping and front-running defenses to even contract-level honeypot checks built in.

Investors who want to back the project and secure early access can join the ICO now, with SNORT tokens currently available at $0.0983 per token.

The $2 million milestone is nearly in the bag – but the price ticks up in less than 20 hours, regardless.

There’s Always That One Token You Regret Missing – Yesterday, It Was RUDI and ANI

Among the themes driving that charge, animal coins showed surprising strength: dogs rose 4.3%, frogs jumped 6.3%, and cats quietly outperformed both with 7.4%.

Yet the loudest signal came from Solana-themed tokens, which punched out a 9.6% gain to bring their collective market cap to $14 billion.

Mid-caps like BONK and WIF saw double-digit climbs – 20.9% and 11.3%, respectively – while smaller plays delivered chaos of their own. ANI, a micro-cap, ripped 243%, and RUDI, a nano-cap, detonated with a 432% breakout.

These aren’t isolated pops though. They’re part of a broader rhythm traders recognize – the kinds of moves that echo the early days of Pump.fun – before it became as valuable as Pepe (PEPE), now sitting at a $5.8 billion valuation.

PUMP FUN IS AT $5.8 BILLION MARKETCAP EVERYONE WHO BOUGHT IS RICH NOW!! pic.twitter.com/s2H5dsZF11 — borovik (@3orovik) July 14, 2025

Catching a move like RUDI before liftoff could’ve turned a $10,000 entry into $43,200 in one night. And with leverage? We’re talking about another level entirely.

Yet the truth is most traders don’t have the reflexes or the discipline to nail those moments manually. Tracking fast-moving microcaps, managing risk, and timing exits takes a level of focus most traders just don’t have.

Snorter Bot Token was built for that exact reason. It operates natively on Solana, with a system designed to act in milliseconds, scan fresh listings, and pull the trigger before the market even reacts.

The One Telegram Trading Bot That Deserves Your Attention: Snorter Bot Token

That kind of performance comes from how Snorter is structured under the hood, starting with its customizable RPC infrastructure. Unlike most bots that depend on public endpoints, which often get congested or throttled during volatile launches, Snorter connects through a private, high-speed RPC. This direct line to the blockchain allows it to process data faster, submit transactions sooner, and sidestep the delays that regularly cost traders money.

Layered on top of that is fast sniper mode, designed to detect and enter newly listed tokens in milliseconds. Instead of relying on social signals or delayed data feeds, Snorter tracks listings as they hit the network and moves on them immediately. It’s calibrated for real-time execution, not reaction. That level of responsiveness isn’t something you’ll find on Banana Gun, Trojan, Maestro, or BonkBot – none of them offer a true snipe tool capable of executing at this speed.

To complement the automation, Snorter also supports copy trading. This lets users follow elite wallets, copying their trades down to the timing and size. For traders who don’t have hours to analyze tokens or monitor launches, copy trading bridges that gap and brings precision to every entry.

Security is another critical layer. Snorter includes advanced honeypot detection, flagging contracts designed to trap buyers, along with MEV protection to defend against frontrunning and sandwich attacks. These are problems most users don’t notice until their trades are already compromised but Snorter was built to handle that risk before it touches the wallet.

Taken together, these features are what separate Snorter from the rest of the bot crowd – not just in theory, but in how it actually performs under pressure.

Snorter’s Raise Just Beat Banana Gun – Here’s How to Get In Early

You can be part of Snorter’s development and help shape what could become the go-to meme coin trading bot on Telegram.

And if the project delivers, early support might pay off in ways most people won’t see coming. For perspective, Banana Gun ran a similar raise privately, but it didn’t come close to the kind of funding Snorter has already pulled in – and it still went on to become one of the most recognized bots in the space.

Now consider what Snorter can build with a stronger foundation from the start.

If you’re ready to support it, head over to the Snorter Token site. The presale accepts SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, and even bank card payments.

Snorter currently offers a 203% dynamic yield through its native staking protocol, allowing newly purchased SNORT to be staked immediately for passive growth.

For the smoothest experience, use Best Wallet – the only wallet that shows your SNORT presale balance in-app and gives you early access to upcoming launches through its Upcoming Tokens section.

Best Wallet is available now on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Follow Snorter on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

Visit Snorter Token

