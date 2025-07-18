Meme Coins Hit $82B after GENIUS Act Clears – Snorter Enters Sniping Mode, ICO Crosses $2M

This content is provided by a sponsor

The GENIUS Act just cleared Congress – a major win for crypto regulation – pushing the total market cap above $4 trillion for the first time ever.

Bitcoin (BTC) tapped $120,000, but signs of a clean breakout have yet to appear. After dipping to $116,000 earlier this week, it’s clear that capital is beginning to rotate into altcoins – especially meme coins, which now have a combined market value of $82 billion.

One project built specifically to sniff out opportunities in this sector is Snorter Bot Token (SNORT), which just crossed the $2 million milestone in its ongoing ICO.

The Telegram-based trading bot is signaling that it’s officially “sniping season” – with breakout setups returning to the meme coin scene. One standout example is SPX6900, which just hit a new all-time high on Thursday and has now climbed 139,000% since February 2024.

Snorter is designed to identify tokens like SPX6900 before that kind of move starts – potentially even ahead of the on-chain signals that tipped off its run.

With over $2 million in funding secured, Snorter has already raised more than Banana Gun during its private sale – giving it the firepower to build faster, smarter, and stronger.

You can still join the early funding round and purchase SNORT at $0.0985, but that price will increase in less than 24 hours.

With BTC Dominance Fading, Meme Coins and Alts Take Center Stage

An altcoin shift may be underway as Bitcoin stalls and the broader market shows signs of rotation. In the past 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) climbed 6.64%, outpacing BTC’s modest 1.4% rise.

Since Bitcoin hit its all-time high on Monday, it hasn’t managed to push higher. At the same time, the passage of the GENIUS Act has drawn fresh attention to Ethereum – particularly because many of the stablecoins gaining regulatory clarity are built on its network.

As capital begins flowing elsewhere, Bitcoin’s market dominance has slipped to 61.65% on the 4-hour chart. While the Altcoin Season Index remains at 48% signaling we’re not there yet, a few more days of sideways Bitcoin price action could push altcoins into the spotlight.

Meme coins, in particular, are starting to wake up again. Their combined market cap recently pushed past $82 billion, climbing back toward the levels seen before the January 2025 peak, when the sector briefly topped $137 billion. That cycle cooled after uncertainty around President Trump’s tariff policy, but sentiment now appears to be shifting.

When capital rotates this fast, the edge goes to whoever finds entries early. Snorter Bot Token, a new Telegram-based crypto trading bot, is being developed to spot these breakout setups before they hit the charts – something most bots still fall short of doing.

What Fuels Snorter’s Meme Coin Detection Engine

Snorter Bot Token is built with one mission in mind: spot meme coin breakouts before they happen.

It starts with Snorter’s foundation on Solana – a chain built for speed, low fees, and high-volume activity that meme coins thrive on. Most bots are stuck on slower or congested networks, but Snorter operates natively in an environment where microcaps launch fast and volume builds instantly, turning milliseconds into the margin between catching a breakout or missing it entirely.

To make that speed count, Snorter connects through a custom private RPC, giving it a direct line to the network. Unlike public RPCs that bottleneck during high-traffic launches, Snorter’s private route ensures faster access to token data, faster trade execution, and less slippage on volatile entries. This is what allows it to enter positions before other bots or wallets even catch the signal.

But speed means nothing if profits get drained after the trade. That’s why Snorter integrates MEV protection and honeypot detection as standard. These layers help avoid the traps that exploit retail traders – whether it’s sandwich attacks from faster bots or fake liquidity tokens designed to rug buyers. Snorter’s infrastructure is built to maximize gains and minimize blind spots.

And not every trader needs to go full degen to benefit. For those new to the space, Snorter offers real-time copy trading. Users can automatically track and mirror high-performing wallets, matching position size and timing.

Whether you’re trading manually or automating your exposure, Snorter is shaping up to be one of the most capable bots in the Telegram space – and its presale shows it’s not being slept on.

Snorter Leaves Other Bots in the Dust – and It’s Cheaper Too

Telegram trading bots have quietly become one of the most potent tools in crypto – especially for meme coin traders. As launches get faster and windows to enter tighten, bots that execute directly within Telegram are removing the lag between spotting a token and acting on it.

According to Coingecko, bots like Banana Gun, Maestro, BonkBot, and Trojan have already processed hundreds of millions of dollars in trading volume. And based on Dune Analytics, cumulative trades across top Telegram bots have now surpassed 411 million as of Thursday.

Behind those numbers is a simple truth: traders want speed without the friction. One Solana user on Reddit put it plainly: “Telegram bots can execute trades faster… You click on buy/sell – that’s it.”

But not all bots are built for the environments where meme coins explode.

Most of the top bots still operate primarily on Ethereum, which – despite its security and deep ecosystem – comes with higher gas fees, slower confirmation times, and congestion during high-volume launches.

Some have added multichain features, but often as extensions bolted onto an Ethereum-first model. That structure creates friction and slows performance, especially when compared to Solana.

And even among Solana-native bots like Trojan, Snorter still finds a way to shine with a lower trading fee at just 0.85% compared to Trojan’s 1%, which is made possible by simply holding SNORT tokens.

Moreover, its custom RPC setup cuts down latency during time-sensitive launches – a level of optimization few bots even attempt to match.

Join the Building Phase of Snorter Token

If it isn’t clear by now, Snorter is gunning for the top spot among Telegram trading bots – aiming not just to compete, but to outperform the incumbents. Want to back it early and support the build?

You can by securing SNORT during its presale. Just connect your crypto wallet at snortertoken.com and purchase using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card.

For the best experience, use Best Wallet – the only wallet that gives you direct presale access and real-time visibility of your SNORT balance. Its ‘Upcoming Tokens’ feature also unlocks early access to other high-potential coins before they hit exchanges.

Depending on your region, Best Wallet is available on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Follow Snorter on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

Visit the Snorter Token website

