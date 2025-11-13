This content is provided by a sponsor

MEXC crypto exchange has introduced two overlapping promotions throughout November 2025, rewarding users with real USDT payouts.

These campaigns, including a welcome bonus for new depositors and a lucky draw for all participants, aim to make crypto onboarding smoother while giving traders an opportunity to win additional crypto.

By simply depositing funds and executing basic trades, eligible users in Europe and the UK can secure guaranteed MEXC airdrop bonuses and even enter a draw with prizes up to 5,000 USDT.

This initiative is part of MEXC’s commitment to user-friendly experiences, blending generous USDT rewards with easy deposit options to attract and benefit European crypto enthusiasts.

New Users Earn 15 USDT on Their First Deposit

MEXC’s first campaign, the Fiat New User Gift, is tailored for newcomers making an initial deposit on the platform.

Running from November 1 to December 1, 2025, this promotion guarantees that any eligible new user will receive a 15 USDT airdrop after completing two simple steps.

First, the user must deposit at least 100 USDT via a supported fiat channel or the peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace, for example, by credit/debit card or bank transfer. Second, the user needs to execute a futures trade of at least 50 USDT in volume.

Once both requirements are met during the event period, MEXC will credit the USDT rewards into the user’s account. Importantly, the bonus is delivered as actual, withdrawable USDT (rather than a coupon or locked token), and it will typically arrive in the recipient’s spot wallet within a few days.

This MEXC airdrop offer is designed to offset the initial cost of entry for beginners and encourage them to explore trading on the exchange.

New European users also benefit from easier onboarding, as they can deposit up to €150 via card without immediate KYC verification, allowing a faster start.

Note that only first-time fiat or P2P deposits count for this promotion, and each user can claim this bonus once. The reward pool is limited, so bonuses are issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Earn 15 USDT on Your First MEXC Deposit

Deposit Tasks Unlock Lucky Draw Entries up to 5,000 USDT

The second promotion, open to both new and existing customers, is the Fiat & P2P Lucky Draw, which turns routine deposits into an exciting game of chance. This event runs from November 3 to December 1, 2025, and offers participants a guaranteed prize for every qualified entry.

To join, users must complete designated deposit tasks using fiat or P2P methods, which in turn earn them entries in the lucky draw. Each spin of the lucky draw wheel is assured to win a prize, ranging from a small token of 1 USDT up to a jackpot of 5,000 USDT.

Users can accumulate extra spin entries in many ways, such as making a single-day deposit of at least 200 USDT, or reaching cumulative deposit milestones over the month.

For instance, if you make 500 USDT, 1,000 USDT, and 5,000 USDT in deposits, you will unlock additional spins each time.

Notably, every spin has a 100% win rate, ensuring that even participants who deposit modest amounts walk away with something. All prizes are credited in real USDT and will be airdropped to winners’ accounts within a few business days after the event concludes.

For fairness, MEXC specifies that only direct fiat or P2P deposits will count towards the lucky draw tasks, and third-party payment processors and internal transfers are not eligible.

This 100% win structure ensures that even those with smaller deposit budgets steadily accumulate rewards, and participants can build up their USDT winnings over the month.

Join the Lucky Draw on MEXC

Why MEXC Is a Trusted Crypto Exchange

These November promotions are another way MEXC builds its reputation as a user-focused crypto exchange, one which is used by more than 40 million users across 170 countries. The exchange has built a massive fanbase since its inception in 2018, and has a rapidly expanding community in Europe.

The exchange offers a wide range of cryptocurrencies, from major coins to newly trending tokens, giving plenty of options for traders. MEXC offers competitive trading fees and deep liquidity, so that transactions should always run smoothly for both beginners and experienced investors.

User security and support are also top priorities, with MEXC employing a multi-tier, multi-cluster system architecture with advanced security measures to safeguard assets. It also provides 24/7 customer service with multi-language support.

MEXC’s dual November campaigns offer a timely opportunity for both new and existing crypto traders to boost their holdings with minimal effort.

With only a limited time to join, now is an ideal moment to sign up with MEXC, deposit some funds, and take advantage of these promos to jumpstart your crypto journey on a trusted global exchange.

