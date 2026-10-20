Midterm Polymarket Odds: Democrats 91.5% House, 64% Senate

Polymarket traders give Democrats a 91.5% chance of winning the House and a 64.5% chance of taking the Senate in the 2026 midterms on November 3, as of Tuesday, October 20, a gap that decides who writes crypto rules next year. The midterm Polymarket odds treat the House as close to settled. The Senate is where the money is still moving.

The same split shows up in a third contract. Polymarket’s balance-of-power market prices a Democratic sweep of both chambers at 62.5% and a Democratic House with a Republican Senate at 27.5%. A Republican sweep sits at 8.5%. So which way is the gap closing, and what does each outcome mean for crypto?

JUST IN: Trump declares the midterm polls “are rigged.” — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 19, 2026

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How Are the Midterm Polymarket Odds Moving?

Toward Democrats in the Senate. The Democratic contract in Polymarket’s Senate market has climbed from 60.5% on September 21 to 64.5% today, while the House contract slipped from 92.5% to 91.5%. Over the same month, the split outcome, a Democratic House with a Republican Senate, fell from 30.5% to 27.5%.

Each share pays $1 if it’s right, so a price of 64.5 cents reads as a 64.5% chance. The multipliers on Polymarket’s page show the same thing as a payout: 1.09x on the Democratic House means $1.09 back for every $1 staked.

Size matters here. The House market has traded $18.78 million, the Senate market $7.23 million, and the balance-of-power market $25.54 million. The Senate contract is the thinnest of the three, so it takes the least money to move.

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What Does a Democratic House Mean for Crypto Regulation?

A new chair for the committee that handles crypto bills. Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, would take the gavel from Republican Chair French Hill and oversee the administration’s handling of crypto. Waters, 88, chaired the committee from 2019 until Republicans took over the House in 2023, and has long pushed for tighter oversight of the industry. A Democratic gavel would also set the hearing calendar, which decides which crypto firms and regulators get called to testify.

She may not get it unopposed. Rep. Sean Casten, 54, is now challenging her for the committee’s top Democratic spot, and party leader Hakeem Jeffries is staying out of it.

The timing matters for the CLARITY Act, the crypto market structure bill. It passed the House 294–134 in July 2025, then failed a Senate procedural vote 49–50 on September 15. Sen. Thom Tillis entered a motion to reconsider, which keeps it alive for the lame-duck session after the election. If it misses that window, the bill expires with this Congress in January and starts over, likely in front of a Democratic House.

Prediction markets are prices, not polls, and a thin market can swing on a few large trades. With 14 days to go, the midterm Polymarket odds to watch are in the Senate contract. If it keeps climbing toward the House number, traders are pricing a sweep.

If it slides back under 60%, they’re betting on a divided Congress, and on crypto policy that needs both parties.

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