Midterm prediction market odds now favor Democrats in the Senate. Polymarket’s contract on which party will win the Senate in 2026 now shows the Democratic Party at 63% and the Republican Party at 39%. The market has drawn about $5.4 million in total trading volume. That 63% is a live, tradable price. It is not a poll result, a forecast model or a guaranteed outcome.

The shift is notable. The market’s price history shows Republicans holding a clear lead for most of its life, before Democrats overtook them more recently. The number now reflects where traders are willing to put money on which party controls the chamber after the 2026 midterms.

BREAKING: Democrats surge to a record high in the odds to win control of the U.S. House after the November midterms. 91% chance. pic.twitter.com/WIGMFPJCCb — Polymarket (@Polymarket) September 28, 2026

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Midterm Prediction Market Odds: What Does Polymarket’s 63% Senate Price Actually Mean?

On Polymarket, a share priced at 63 cents is usually read as a 63% chance of that outcome. The contract pays $1 if it resolves “yes” and $0 if it does not.

The mechanism is simple. Traders buy the side they think is underpriced, and the price moves as polling, news or campaign developments reach the market.

That sets it apart from the polling numbers that dominate election coverage. The same distinction comes up wherever crypto traders price political or macro events, including comparisons between Polymarket and rival venues in bitcoin price prediction market odds on Kalshi.

A 63% market price is not the same as a pollster reporting 63% support. The market figure also reflects trading behavior, liquidity depth, and the risk appetite of whoever takes the other side.

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Race-Level Signals Behind the Market: Which Senate Races Are Driving the 63% Odds?

Individual Senate contracts on the same Polymarket page showed Democratic-aligned selections leading in several states: James Talarico at 61% in Texas, Troy Jackson at 61% in Maine, and Sherrod Brown at 57% in Ohio, alongside Chris Pappas at 87% in New Hampshire.

Republican-aligned selections held stronger positions elsewhere, with Ashley Hinson priced at 59% in Iowa, Pete Ricketts at 70% in Nebraska, and Ashley Moody at 92% in Florida.

Jon Ossoff and James Talarico at an event in Brentwood, CA

These figures describe the outcomes currently favored in each named contract, not independently confirmed candidacies or polling standings. They also should not be read as components of a formula that mechanically sums to the 63% chamber-control price, since Polymarket does not publish a stated methodology tying the two together.

The same caution applies whenever a single narrowly defined contract gets generalized into a broader claim, a pattern also visible in how legislative vote-threshold pricing gets discussed around the CLARITY Act cloture vote odds.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.