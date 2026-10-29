Crypto influencer Mika (@mikadontlouz) posted what traders say was her token’s developer wallet private key instead of its contract address. The MIKA crypto token she had just launched crashed about 99% in a single sale minutes later.

For an account with 126,000 followers, that is the equivalent of tweeting your bank PIN with the caption “free yourselves.” Which, as it happens, is roughly what the post said.

Half an hour later she launched again, this time with one wallet holding half the supply. That one is down about 84% from its peak. Bad luck, a botched launch or a tidy exit with a ready-made excuse?

And while we’re asking: after Hunter Biden’s LAPTOP token went the same way in September, are celebrity tokens back, and does anyone actually need them?

Mika just tried to launch a pump coin and instead of tweeting the CA she tweeted the devs wallet private key instead…😭 pic.twitter.com/pjsA0vY7bl — Connor (@Connoreo) October 28, 2026

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Another Day Another Horrible Launch: What Happened With MIKA Crypto?

Two launches, two crashes, one afternoon. More or less this is the timeline:

1:36 p.m.: a token called Free Mika (MIKA) goes live on pump.fun and runs to a $1.6 million market cap in about three minutes.

a token called Free Mika (MIKA) goes live on pump.fun and runs to a $1.6 million market cap in about three minutes. 1:40 p.m.: Mika posts “free yourselves knights / its time to eat. no cabal.” followed by an 87-character string. A contract address on Solana is 44 characters. Traders quickly pointed out it was the dev wallet’s private key.

Mika posts “free yourselves knights / its time to eat. no cabal.” followed by an 87-character string. A contract address on Solana is 44 characters. Traders quickly pointed out it was the dev wallet’s private key. Minutes later: Odaily traced the creator address sending about 500.44 million MIKA, half the initial supply, to another wallet, which sold about 500.83 million on PumpSwap seven seconds later. The next trades printed about 99% lower. By 1:53 p.m. the market cap was $85,500.

Odaily traced the creator address sending about 500.44 million MIKA, half the initial supply, to another wallet, which sold about 500.83 million on PumpSwap seven seconds later. The next trades printed about 99% lower. By 1:53 p.m. the market cap was $85,500. 2:08 p.m.: a second Free Mika token launches, and Mika posts its contract address a minute later, this time the right string. On GeckoTerminal, it peaks near a $1.5 million market cap within minutes and is below $300,000 within the hour.

The relaunch now sits at a market cap of about $240,000, with $41,700 of liquidity and $1.65 million traded in 24 hours. The internet, meanwhile, did what it does: DexScreener lists more than a dozen copycats with names like Free Mika King, Jail Mika and Mute Mika.

Was the MIKA Crypto Key Post Really a Mistake?

Maybe. But it was a very specific kind of mistake. Copying a private key instead of a contract address means opening the wallet’s export screen, revealing a string twice as long as the one you meant to share, and pasting it under a caption that starts with “free yourselves.” Plenty of people in crypto have done dumber things. Few have done them with such good copywriting.

The story split in two within the hour:

The sympathy version: a widely shared post said Mika had been “drained for 40k” and was hosting an X Spaces “in tears.”

a widely shared post said Mika had been “drained for 40k” and was hosting an X Spaces “in tears.” The skeptic version: Solana trader fabiano.sol, who has 88,000 followers, said the loss was staged. His screenshot shows the wallet as a System Program account holding 80 bytes of data, the size of a durable nonce account, a setup that can stop whoever holds a leaked key from moving the funds. He also flagged that, in the relaunch, the dev held about 50% of supply, and called the holder map “awful.”

Ouhhhh man I'm tired@mikadontlouz "accidentally" posted her private key and "lost $40K" (was fake.. she put a nonce on the wallet before posting it) She then posted a CA – 400k spawner

– dev holds 50%

– awful bubblemaps pic.twitter.com/TSsTj8LdFC — fabiano.sol (@FabianoSolana) October 28, 2026

Whether it was an outsider who copied the key or an existing owner is still unknown, and from the transaction alone the two are hard to tell apart.

To be fair to Mika, none of this proves she meant it. A rushed launch, a clipboard mix-up and a panicked relaunch would leave a similar trail. But a leak that hands the blame for the dump to “whoever copied the key,” a claimed $40,000 loss that may not have happened, and a relaunch where one wallet held half the tokens add up to a lot of coincidences for one afternoon.

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Are Celebrity Tokens Back?

They never really left, they just keep ending the same way. The latest big one came seven weeks ago. Hunter Biden’s LAPTOP token launched on Base on September 9 and jumped to $190.81 two minutes in, on a pool holding about $48,000 of liquidity, then fell to $3.70 within the hour. Biden blamed a market maker and denied his team sold. Bubblemaps found about 80% of LAPTOP traders ended up underwater.

But that is just one in a long list of failed launches by these “celebrities”:

TRUMP (January 2025): launched three days before the inauguration and peaked at $73.43 on January 19. It trades at $1.67.

launched three days before the inauguration and peaked at $73.43 on January 19. It trades at $1.67. MELANIA (January 2025): peaked at $13.05 the same day and is now worth about 8 cents.

peaked at $13.05 the same day and is now worth about 8 cents. LIBRA (February 2025): Argentina’s President Javier Milei posted about it, the market cap shot past $4 billion, and it lost more than 90% within hours. He deleted the post.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei posted about it, the market cap shot past $4 billion, and it lost more than 90% within hours. He deleted the post. YZY (August 2025): Kanye West’s token peaked at $2.95 and trades at $0.29.

Kanye West’s token peaked at $2.95 and trades at $0.29. HAWK (December 2024): “Hawk Tuah” influencer Hailey Welch’s token lost more than 90% within hours of launch.

“Hawk Tuah” influencer Hailey Welch’s token lost more than 90% within hours of launch. MOTHER (May 2024): Iggy Azalea’s token is 99.9% below its peak.

The pattern barely changes. A famous name brings the buyers, insiders or snipers own a large share of the supply, liquidity is thin, and the chart looks like a ski jump. The famous name moves on to the next interview. The people who bought the third green candle don’t.

Do We Really Need Celebrity Tokens?

Short answer: the buyers apparently think so, the charts disagree. A celebrity token has no product, no cash flow and, in most cases, no plan beyond launch day. What it sells is access to a name, and that lasts about as long as the first big holder’s patience.

The tools for spotting trouble keep getting better, too. A Bubblemaps holder map showed the relaunch’s 50% wallet within the hour, and on-chain sleuths had the nonce account screenshotted before the Spaces ended. The second token still traded $1.65 million in 24 hours.

MIKA crypto will probably be forgotten by next week, replaced by the next name with a ticker. If there is a lesson, it’s the oldest one in memecoins: when someone posts “its time to eat,” check who is setting the table.

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