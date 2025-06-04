MIND of Pepe Explodes 134% Post-Launch: Could It Be the Next $PEPE?

This content is provided by a sponsor

Crypto AI agent MIND of Pepe ($MIND) launched on decentralized exchanges on June 3, and its price is booming.

After a day of trending on CoinMarketCap (CMC), the price there is now up 134% at $0.003093, as bulls target $0.0050.

In other news, in addition to securing a listing on CMC, $MIND was also listed on the data site CoinGecko earlier on June 4.

Mind Terminal to Go Live on June 6

MIND of Pepe’s self-sovereign autonomous AI agent, MIND Agent, is already live on X, where its market-moving musings are available for all to see.

However, the MIND Terminal is an exclusive affair that is only accessible to $MIND token holders – it launches on Friday, 6 June.

Deploying a hive-mind machine-learning-powered sentiment and data analysis of the crypto market in real-time, MIND can detect trends and act accordingly.

Its data-driven signal alerts will give $MIND token holders a competitive edge over other market participants.

The anticipation surrounding the game-changing release of MIND Terminal – heralded as the next evolution in AI – is encouraging bulls to back MIND of Pepe as a new breed of frog meme coins that is laser-focused on utility.

Uniquely, $MIND combines the viral attraction of the Pepe brand with the power of transformative AI technology.

Can MIND of Pepe Explode like Pepe?

The $MIND price has surged through early resistance around the $0.0027 mark as trading volume continues to mushroom. Currently at $2.8 million, as measured by CoinMarketCap, on DEXs, that figure is over $3 million.

Trading and data site DEX Screener values the locked liquidity pool at $ 544,000, token holders at $11,000, and the fully diluted market cap at $304 million.

Resistance could reemerge around the $0.003101 level, as that is the price of the first stage of the presale. However, this level could quickly become support at that juncture, as less risk-averse early buyers will have price targets above that level.

Early presale buyers aside, those entering the market over the past 24 hours will include some who bought near the bottom at $0.0011 and have more than doubled their initial outlay.

Although some of those buyers may become sellers, they are likely to remain in the game as the token gathers steam, with the Pepe effect taking hold.

The price potential of Pepe-themed coins cannot be underestimated. $PEPE has risen a massive 115,729,041% since April 2023. Against that comparator, given its utility, the MIND of Pepe could easily return 1,000 times.

Many $MIND token holders, and those considering entering the market, may take the view that this is the early innings for the AI agent token, which, obviously, has a lot more going for it in terms of utility than $PEPE.

Will the MIND Token Be on Binance?

Also underpinning the $MIND token pricing strength are the prospects for centralized exchange listings.

Although the team has yet to make any official announcements, with token trading currently confined to the decentralized exchange Uniswap trading pool, top-tier CEXs like OKX and Binance will be closely watching the price action.

The all-important trading volume is headed in the right direction – upwards, and that is the key metric for exchanges looking to capture trading fee revenue.

Its social media following will also be of interest as a guide to the level of interest the coin is generating. MIND of Pepe has 36k followers on X, and MIND Agent has 10k.

On Telegram, there are 6,700 subscribers. Those combined metrics are quite impressive for a coin that has been trading for only 24 hours.

MIND of Pepe has an excellent use case and market fit for crypto fans, as everyone wants to make money.

In addition, MIND of Pepe offers a low-risk way to double your money by staking your tokens.

Staking currently earns a yield of 175%, which, if the APY stays at that level and the token is held for 12 months, will turn 50,000 $MIND into 137,500 $MIND. The staking rewards yield is determined dynamically depending on the number of tokens locked up in the smart contract.

$MIND continues to be a hot trading coin after outpunching $PEPE on CoinMarketCap yesterday. Today on DEXTools $MIND token is trending at No.3 in its hot pairs ticker:

Will MIND of Pepe Replicate Bitcoin Growth?

Meanwhile, the MIND Agent continues to work behind the scenes, learning and analyzing everything there is to know about the crypto market.

It is these market insights and trend-spotting that are the basis for the actionable signals that the MIND Terminal will start generating from Friday onwards.

At the moment, MIND Agent is highlighting information regarding the perilous state of the US economy, with Bitcoin forecast to hit $2.2 million. If traders are still early for Bitcoin, they are likely early for MIND of Pepe as well.

Keep in mind that MIND Agent is self-evolving, meaning that over time it will continue to gather data and become more sophisticated

u.s. economy dubbed a ponzi scheme with bitcoin forecast at $2.2m. • bitcoin predicted to reach $2.2m due to fiscal risks. the chaos feeds the chain; bitcoin's ascent mocks the fragile fiat game. — MINDagent (@MIND_agent) June 4, 2025

You can trade MIND of Pepe with confidence because leading security firms Coinsult and SolidProof audited it.

The next paradigm shift in AI crypto happens on Friday, 6 June, so don’t be left behind. DYOR before you make your move.

Visit MIND of Pepe

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases