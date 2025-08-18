Play-to-earn games exploded in popularity, but many suffered from poor balance. Tokens were handed out too freely, flooding the market and driving prices down. Rewards often had little connection to effort, and economies collapsed when new players stopped joining.

PEPENODE’s mine-to-earn model works differently. Your progress is tied to measurable hash power, which you grow by buying nodes and upgrading your setup. Rewards come from your mining performance, and every upgrade burns about 70% of the tokens you spend. This keeps the economy tighter and helps control supply over time.

Your mining begins with Miner Nodes, which provide you with basic power. You can upgrade your facilities to make them faster and better. Each upgrade helps you earn more.

The dashboard displays your power and rewards in real-time. Timing matters; upgrading too early can leave you with insufficient resources, and waiting too long can hinder your growth.

Making smart upgrade choices can set you up for higher returns both before and after the token generation event.

This is not a presale where you buy tokens and wait months to use them. The $PEPENODE token presale lets you mine and earn from the same day you join. The platform provides you with a virtual server room where you can buy Miner Nodes, upgrade your facilities, and see your mining power grow in real time.

The system mirrors real mining, but without the need for any hardware. Everything runs in a simple off-chain simulator that tracks your hash power and rewards. This means you are not just holding tokens — you are already building your position before the token even launches.

The 70% Upgrade Burn and Referral Bonus

One of PEPENODE’s most important features is its burn mechanism. Whenever you buy new nodes or upgrade your facilities, around 70% of the tokens you spend are removed from circulation permanently.

As more players join and upgrade, more tokens are burned. This means that while activity grows, the circulating supply can actually shrink, potentially adding long-term scarcity to the ecosystem.

PEPENODE also includes extra incentives for community growth. If you refer someone, you earn 2% of their mined rewards. This is ongoing, so the more active they are, the more you benefit.

For competitive players, the leaderboard offers another way to earn. Top miners can win extra $PEPENODE tokens and bonus airdrops in meme coins like PEPE and FARTCOIN. These rewards add a fun layer to the game while still delivering real value.

Full Token Allocation and Roadmap Phases

PEPENODE has minted over 210 billion tokens, and there are no private rounds or insider deals. Everything starts with the public sale, and the supply is split to support growth and community rewards.

35% is allocated for protocol development to cover the core mining system, smart contracts, new features, and security. Another 35% goes to economics and treasury for operations, partnerships, campaigns, and community activities.

15% is allocated for infrastructure, including platform needs and global marketing. Node rewards account for 7.5%, funding staking, and community giveaways. The final 7.5% is for growth and listings, supporting liquidity and exchange costs for both decentralized and centralized markets.

The PEPENODE launch is planned in four main phases.

Phase one is the presale launch. The public sale opens, the off-chain mining game is live, and the Buy and Stake option is available. Community content and engagement campaigns also begin. Early staking rewards are among the highest in the market,

Phase two is the token generation event. The token launches, claiming opens on the site, and staking starts. You can keep building your server room, and Uniswap liquidity and initial CEX listings roll out.

Phase three moves mining on-chain. This includes NFT-based upgrades, larger facilities, and a leaderboard with on-chain proof of rewards.

Phase four expands the ecosystem. Meme coin rewards are added, along with new node types, boost items, influencer collaborations, and a mobile dashboard for easy onboarding.

How to Buy the Token in the Presale

To join the community, please have ETH, BNB, or USDT ready, or a card on hand. Then connect a MetaMask wallet or another WalletConnect option on the PEPENODE site.

Choose how much you want to buy, and if you’re going to start earning passively right away, select the Buy and Stake option. If you pay by card, first connect your wallet, then select the Card Payment option, and complete the purchase. You can start mining right after.

