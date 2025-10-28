Mine-to-Earn Project PepeNode Approaches $2M in Presale – Could It Be the Next Big P2E Hit?

This content is provided by a sponsor

The new mine-to-earn crypto game PepeNode (PEPENODE) has now raised $1.96 million in its presale, inching closer to the $2 million milestone.

PepeNode continues to gain strong traction among early investors who see it as the next big concept in crypto. The project reimagines the traditionally capital-intensive and highly competitive mining process as a strategic game, allowing users to earn passive yield by optimizing their virtual mining setups.

Unlike play-to-earn (P2E) titles that defined an entire era, such as Axie Infinity, which required constant grinding to earn rewards, PepeNode does away with that model. Instead, players simply make strategic decisions in combining the right nodes and upgrading their virtual mining rooms to maximize their earnings.

Early supporters now have the chance to secure their stake in what could become the next major trend in crypto, with PEPENODE tokens currently priced at $0.0011227.

However, in just two days, the price will increase as the project advances to its next funding stage, marking another step forward in its rapidly growing presale.

Play-to-Earn Isn’t Over – It’s Leveling Up

P2E games were among the biggest trends in crypto during the pandemic era, when everyone was stuck at home and looking for new ways to earn while traditional work was on pause.

For many, especially in countries like the Philippines, games like Axie Infinity even became a source of livelihood, allowing players to convert their in-game tokens into fiat income from the daily grind.

However, most of these ecosystems were built solely around earning and liquidating rewards, rather than sustaining long-term value. As a result, token prices often deflated, interest faded, and only those who genuinely loved the games remained active.

To most observers, it might seem like the P2E movement has already faded after its glory days, but in reality, it has matured into an established sector within the broader crypto gaming space. According to Chainplay, the P2E market still commands a capitalization of $6.2 billion, and in just the past 24 hours, trading volumes across P2E tokens surpassed $630 million.

The real challenge lies in tokenomics – designing reward systems that keep players engaged and token prices stable or appreciating over the long term.

This is where PepeNode brings something entirely new. It doesn’t shy away from the idea of earning crypto – that’s central to mining itself – but instead of making it a cash-out race, it turns mining into a game of strategy rather than spending power.

The more optimized your virtual mining setup, the more crypto you can earn, just like real mining, but without the capital drain. And this is where PepeNode’s tokenomics could give the P2E model – which once defined an era – a much-needed reboot, turning it into something sustainable, competitive, and fun again.

How PepeNode Combines Mining and Gaming Into a Single Sustainable Ecosystem

PepeNode is introducing a new kind of game that circumvents the tokenomics pitfalls that plagued early P2E models.

To understand how it works, it’s important to first look at what PepeNode actually does. As mentioned, the project is building a virtual mining game where users can mine PEPENODE tokens without the need for costly hardware or complex setups.

With PepeNode, it’s not about constant grinding or repetitive gameplay, as earnings depend on how well each player optimizes their virtual mining setup. The game revolves around strategic decisions, such as selecting the right nodes and building an efficient virtual server room.

Each node carries unique characteristics, and combining the right ones boosts a player’s potential to earn more crypto. Upgrading facilities, like expanding the virtual mining room, can further increase yield.

Now here’s where PepeNode addresses the tokenomics problem that previous P2E projects struggled with.

For every upgrade or node purchase, 70% of the tokens used are permanently burned. As the game gains traction, this creates a deflationary model, reducing circulating supply and potentially increasing the token’s long-term value.

In addition, tokens are recycled back into the system rather than simply being cashed out. They are the very tokens required for further upgrades and expansions, encouraging continued participation instead of mass sell-offs.

Once a player’s virtual mining setup reaches top-tier performance, it can even begin generating top meme coins such as Pepe (PEPE), Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), and others as rewards.

As such, these mechanics position PepeNode as the next evolutionary phase of both mining and gaming.

PepeNode Investors Are Already Profiting Ahead of the Game’s Launch

They say good things come to those who wait, but PepeNode holders don’t have to.

Even before the official launch, presale buyers can put their PEPENODE tokens to work, earning while the project gears up for its debut.

The team wants no part in the all-too-common presale trap – projects that raise millions only to go quiet for months, bleeding momentum until the Token Generation Event (TGE) arrives and the market responds with the usual post-hype sell-off.

PepeNode changes all of that. Early adopters can already generate yield, compounding their holdings long before the game goes live, giving them a solid stash of tokens to power up their virtual mining facilities once the ecosystem launches.

This early utility comes through PepeNode’s staking protocol, which offers participants a dynamic 653% APY, turning waiting time into earning time.

So far, more than 1.2 billion PEPENODE tokens, or roughly 68% of all presale allocations, have been staked, showing just how confident early supporters are in the project’s long-term potential.

Guide to Buying and Staking PEPENODE

Want to be part of what PepeNode is building and secure your PEPENODE tokens now while at presale?

Head to the official site to buy today using ETH, BNB, USDT (ERC-20 and BEP-20), or even credit or debit cards.

Buyers can connect using their favorite wallet, such as Best Wallet, widely regarded as the best crypto and Bitcoin wallet in the industry. PepeNode is now listed on Best Wallet’s lauded project screening tool, Upcoming Tokens, so you can buy, trac,k and claim once the project is live.

To start earning PEPENODE tokens passively, you can stake with the project’s native staking protocol, as mentioned.

The token’s smart contract has been audited by Coinsult, giving early adopters peace of mind about the security of its code.

Follow the project on X and Telegram for the latest updates.

Visit PepeNode

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.