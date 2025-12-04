Mutuum Finance Hits 250% Growth as Phase 6 Tokens Under $0.04 Vanish

This content is provided by a sponsor

A rapidly emerging DeFi project is gaining strong attention after reporting a 250% surge in value, with buyers now competing for the final Phase 6 tokens still priced under $0.04. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has entered one of the fastest acceleration phases seen in recent months, and many early investors believe the remaining supply may vanish much sooner than expected. As the project advances through development milestones and excitement builds, demand across the community continues to rise at a rapid pace.

Mutuum Finance

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending protocol centered around two lending environments. In the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, users supply assets directly into liquidity pools and receive mtTokens in return. These mtTokens increase in value as borrowers repay interest. For example, a user supplying $500 worth of ETH receives mtTokens that grow as demand rises, creating APY tied to real lending activity. This model gives lenders predictable returns without relying on inflation-driven rewards.

The Peer-to-Peer (P2P) system offers more flexibility for borrowers. Users can choose between variable rates, which adjust with pool utilization, or stable rates for more predictable repayment. Loan-to-value rules help maintain safety across the protocol. Stable assets may support LTV ratios near 75%, while riskier assets remain closer to 35% to 40%. If collateral drops too far, automated liquidations activate. Liquidators buy discounted collateral to repay debt, helping protect the system during sharp price swings.

Funding Strength and Rising Demand

Mutuum Finance launched its offering in early 2025 at $0.01. As participation increased, the price rose to $0.035, marking a 250% appreciation before the platform’s first release. The project has now raised over $19M, showing consistent interest from users across different regions and investment groups.

Mutuum Finance now has more than 18,200 holders, which signals widespread adoption during its earliest stage. Out of the 4B total MUTM supply, 1.82B tokens – or 45.5% – are allocated to the presale. More than 800M tokens have been purchased so far.

Phase 6 has now reached a high allocation level and is moving much faster than previous phases. With almost all tokens priced under $0.04 nearly gone, many investors anticipate that the remaining allocation may close soon. As each phase pushes the token closer to the $0.06 launch price, demand continues to rise.

Community participation remains high thanks to Mutuum Finance’s 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top contributor each day with $500 in MUTM. Combined with direct card payments, this keeps new users entering the ecosystem daily and accelerates the presale’s momentum.

V1 Testnet Launch

According to the official Mutuum Finance X account, V1 is scheduled to launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. The first version will introduce the lending pool, mtTokens, the liquidation bot, and the debt-token system. ETH and USDT will be supported from the beginning, giving users access to real lending tools before the public launch.

Security has been a core focus for the project. Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit, earning a 90/100 Token Scan score. The lending and borrowing contracts are also being reviewed by Halborn Security, known for auditing major blockchain systems. With both audits in progress, confidence in the protocol’s structure continues to grow.

Because of the strong development pace, rising demand, and early utility, some analysts believe Mutuum Finance could enter its post-launch phase with strong price acceleration. Forecasts shared by several market watchers suggest that MUTM could reach between $0.25 and $0.40 after launch, depending on user adoption and overall DeFi activity. This marks a potential multi-X increase from current levels, though outcomes will depend on market conditions.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Expansion

Mutuum Finance is also developing a stablecoin designed to support borrowing activity. This stablecoin will be minted and burned based on demand and remain pegged to USD. Stablecoins play a key role in lending protocols because they give users predictable value when taking loans or supplying liquidity. They help smooth market volatility and create deeper liquidity pools.

Mutuum Finance is also planning Layer-2 expansion to support faster settlement and lower transaction costs. As more users migrate to L2 networks, protocols that expand early gain stronger adoption. Deploying Mutuum Finance on L2 networks will allow it to scale more efficiently, making borrowing and lending more affordable and accessible. These upgrades strengthen the project’s long-term outlook and support its position as one of the top DeFi crypto candidates in the DeFi sector.

Mutuum Finance has climbed 250%, raised more than $19, and grown to over 18,200 holders. With both lending markets finalized, strong audits underway, V1 coming soon, and a stablecoin in development, the project is showing real progress that has attracted early investor attention.

Phase 6 tokens priced at $0.035 are nearly gone, with most of the supply already accounted for. As the presale moves closer to completion and demand continues to rise, many investors believe the remaining allocation may disappear much sooner than expected – especially with the project approaching key development milestones ahead of 2026.

For more information about Mutuum Finance, visit our website or Linktree.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.