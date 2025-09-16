Nexo Card Unlocks Next Gen Web3 Payments for UK Users

Nexo is currently one of the top Web3 platforms to offer a crypto credit-debit card, allowing users to spend their digital assets on credit via its proprietary Nexo Card. Its newest market expansion means that crypto investors in the UK can now use the Nexo Card to effectively pay for everyday transactions without selling their digital asset holdings immediately.
The Nexo Card also comes with bonus features to help users grow their holdings passively. When using the card, they can continue to earn interest on their crypto balances, while also seamlessly switching between “Credit Mode” and “Debit Mode”, a feature unique to the Nexo Card.
In this piece, we’ll outline the Nexo Card’s key features, fees, and compare it to other top crypto debit cards to help you make an informed decision.
Nexo Card has evolved into one of the top crypto credit cards on the market due to a combination of flexibility and low fees.
Below we’re outlining the main features that have contributed to the card’s success:
To make a transaction, typical crypto cards will debit the amount from your crypto holdings. But using the credit mode on the Nexo Card lets you keep these funds invested and borrow against them at an annual interest rate of just 2.9%.
You can then repay the funds you’ve borrowed at your own pace with either fiat or crypto.
When using the debit mode on your card, you can make direct payments for transactions using your balance of stablecoins or supported cryptos. The card also allows you to pay using fiat currencies like GBP, USD, and EUR.
You can decide which digital assets to spend first via a simple drag-and-drop feature in the app.
Nexo pays daily interest on eligible balances at an annual rate of up to 14%. It’s worth keeping in mind that assets used as collateral will not be considered eligible to earn interest.
Adding to the list of benefits, the platform also offers a 2% crypto cashback on purchases made through the Nexo Card. But higher loyalty tiers (for example, those with portfolio balances above $5,000) can unlock better rates and perks.
When picking a crypto card, there’s a couple of key factors that you should keep in mind. We’re listing the main points here to help you make a decision.
Here’s how you can start using the Nexo crypto card in just a few minutes without waiting for the physical card to arrive:
To maintain the highest level of security and protect your funds, Nexo employs a number of industry-leading safety measures. These include:
To determine if the Nexo Card genuinely offers something unique, it’s helpful to compare its features with those of some of the best crypto cards available.
Here’s a quick look at why Nexo’s crypto card is a game-changer:
Our research shows that the crypto cards offered by Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Wirex are primarily debit-only, requiring you to sell crypto at the point of sale.
The Nexo Card stands out by offering both a debit mode and a credit mode that borrows against crypto without selling it. Nexo also pays daily interest on unspent balances and offers up to 2% cashback in the credit mode. Although some competitors offer impressive cashback, they often require staking their native token or have other conditions.
The Nexo Card comes with a number of key advantages that make it an enticing offer for most crypto users, but for full transparency, we are also highlighting some downsides of its setup. For example, while the Nexo Card is an excellent means to use your crypto for payments globally, it is primarily issued to users in the EEA and now also in the UK.
Nexo Card Pros
Things to Consider
UK investors can now join Nexo’s expanding ecosystem and easily start using the virtual Nexo Card within a few minutes after signing up on the platform. After completing the KYC checks, users can then activate their virtual card to make purchases at any physical or online store that accepts Mastercard.
Being one of the few prominent platforms to offer both credit and debit features on its crypto card, Nexo aims to lead the next generation of Web3 transactions. Crypto enthusiasts can visit the official Nexo website or download its app to create a new account today.
Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.