NordProtect Review 2025: Is This Identity Theft Protection Tool Worth It?

Online identity theft is becoming more common every year, and even careful users can have their personal data exposed through leaks or breaches. Nord Security, known for products like NordVPN, NordPass, and Saily eSIM, has recently introduced NordProtect to tackle this problem.
This review covers how NordProtect works, what features it offers, and whether it’s a good option for keeping your information safe — especially if you’re active in the crypto world.
Pros:
Cons:
NordProtect is an identity theft protection service developed by Nord Security, the company behind NordVPN, NordPass, NordLayer, and Saily.
The service acts as a single hub for keeping personal information safe. It:
It’s not a tool that prevents every threat, but rather a broad safety net — alerting you to risks, offering expert guidance, and providing financial support if needed.
For crypto users, early warnings can prevent account breaches or fraudulent account creation.
Identity theft can happen to anyone — students, retirees, casual internet users, and heavy online participants alike.
In 2024, the FTC recorded over 1.1 million identity theft cases. Losses can include:
It’s also relevant for crypto users, whose exchange accounts and wallets store personal data that, if leaked, could be exploited immediately.
|Plan
|1-Month Price
|1-Year Price
|2-Year Price
|Dark Web Monitoring
|Credit Monitoring
|$1M Theft Recovery
|$50k Extortion
|$10k Fraud
|$10k Cyber Attack
|NordVPN
|Threat Protection Pro™
|Incogni
|Silver
|$15.49
|$7.49
|$5.49
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Gold
|$21.49
|$10.49
|$8.49
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Platinum
|$28.49
|$13.99
|$11.99
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Availability: US only (insurance benefits not available in New York or Washington).
Refund policy: 30-day money-back guarantee.
Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Amex, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more.
NordProtect can be purchased as part of NordVPN’s Prime Plan, which includes:
The two-year Prime Plan costs about $7.39/month, making it a cost-effective all-in-one privacy and security package.
Strengths:
Weakness:
Verdict: For US-based users, NordProtect offers solid protection at a competitive price. The NordVPN Prime bundle is the best value for most people.
