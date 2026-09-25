ONDO crypto trades at $0.57 as of September 25, up nearly 30% in the last 24 hours. Why the sudden pump? Ondo Finance launched Ondo Intelligent Portfolios on September 24, three onchain tokens, BLKHIon, BLKDIGon, and BLKGRWon, built on model allocation strategies developed by BlackRock.

Each token gives holders a single point of exposure to a weighted basket of tokenized equities and ETFs, with rebalancing executed via smart contract and all constituent weights visible onchain.

Introducing Ondo Intelligent Portfolios, the first three portfolios powered by BlackRock. Ondo Intelligent Portfolios introduces a new onchain product category: curated investment portfolios delivered as single onchain transferable tokens. The first three portfolios are based… pic.twitter.com/QG0YqIdfqO — Ondo Finance (@Ondo) September 24, 2026

Ian De Bode, Ondo’s acting chief executive, called the structure something “never been available onchain” in the official announcement. Notably, BlackRock supplied only nondiscretionary model allocations and explicitly disclaims any role as adviser, sponsor, or distributor. The tokens are issued solely by Ondo Global Markets.

The launch lands amid a broader institutional push to put fund structures onchain, a trend that has also touched Aviva’s tokenized fund share class and JPMorgan’s expanding tokenization efforts. Whether ONDO’s price move reflects genuine product-market fit or launch-day noise is the question the charts need to answer next.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Reveals Upcoming Coinbase Listings

Can Ondo Crypto Price Hold Above $0.50 This Week?

ONDO’s seven-day range ran from roughly $0.3115 to $0.4027 before Wednesday’s breakout carried the price to $0.57, a level that now sits well above the prior week’s resistance zone. That old high near $0.40 becomes the first support to watch on any pullback; a clean break back below it would point to profit-taking rather than trend continuation. Volume around the launch has been elevated, consistent with news-driven repricing rather than a slow accumulation grind.

The bull case: sustained volume above $0.50 with follow-through toward fresh highs, as traders reward the BlackRock association even with its limited operational scope.

The base case: consolidation between $0.40 and $0.55 for ONDO crypto as the market digests that BlackRock exercises no discretion over the products.

The bear case: a retracement toward $0.40 if the rally proves to be a headline-driven spike, lacking adoption data: no assets-under-management figures have been disclosed yet.

Traders watching for confirmation should track whether the tokenized fund approval trend continues to draw regulatory clarity, which would support the bull case.

Trade On The Most Trusted Exchange in Crypto

Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Mover Upside as Ondo Tests New Highs

A 30% pop is real money for anyone who held ONDO through the week. But at a market cap already pricing in institutional branding, the marginal upside from here looks thinner than the move that just happened. Most of the “BlackRock halo effect” repricing may already be behind it. That’s the kind of setup that sends capital hunting for projects still in price discovery.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is pitching itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, aiming for transaction throughput faster than Solana itself while anchoring settlement to Bitcoin’s security model. The presale has raised over $33M at a current token price of $0.0136867, with 35% staking APY.

Its core pitch: solving Bitcoin’s long-standing programmability gap through a decentralized canonical bridge and low-latency execution layer.

Those weighing early-stage Bitcoin infrastructure exposure can research Bitcoin Hyper before the presale window closes.

Don’t Miss Out Again: Join New Bitcoin Layer 2 Early Here

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Reveals Upcoming Coinbase Listings

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.