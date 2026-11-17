An Optimizely attack on Monday, November 16, planted crypto-stealing code on the websites of 178 organizations, including Ledger, HSBC, Zoom, the BBC and CNN. The malicious script swapped crypto wallet addresses, skimmed card numbers, and tried to break into iPhones for about 19 hours before it was cleaned up.

BREAKING: A cyberattack hit 178 major organizations, including Zoom, CNN, BBC, Fox News, HSBC, Ledger, Equifax, Salesforce, IKEA and Air France-KLM, by loading malware on the Optimizely Web platform, exposing visitors to scripts built to steal payment data and exploit iOS… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) November 17, 2026

Optimizely is a tool companies use to test different versions of their web pages. An attacker slipped code into the scripts it serves, so every site that loaded them ran the malware.

We traced the attacker’s Bitcoin wallet. It received five payments worth about $5,500, and one victim alone sent nearly 90% of it. Bitcoin barely moved while the attack ran.

So what happened, and what is the real impact of hacks like this one?

Optimizely Attack: How the Malware Worked

Security researcher Scott Helme of Report URI found the code and published a full breakdown. The attacker wrote it into a settings field in customers’ Optimizely projects, so it was served from Optimizely’s own servers and looked legitimate.

The timeline, all in UTC on November 16:

04:21: the first infected script appears on the BBC.

the first infected script appears on the BBC. 13:43: a card skimmer is added.

a card skimmer is added. 19:24 to 19:59: Report URI finds 188 infected scripts at 178 organizations, out of 1,611 it checked.

Report URI finds 188 infected scripts at 178 organizations, out of 1,611 it checked. 20:41: Ledger’s script is cleaned. All infected files were cleaned by 23:11.

The script did four things:

Wallet address swapping: it found Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, TRON, TON, Litecoin, and Dogecoin addresses on a page, in a form, or in the clipboard, and replaced them with the attacker’s.

it found Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, TRON, TON, Litecoin, and Dogecoin addresses on a page, in a form, or in the clipboard, and replaced them with the attacker’s. Card skimming: it captured card numbers typed into a site’s own payment fields. Hosted payment boxes such as Stripe were out of reach.

it captured card numbers typed into a site’s own payment fields. Hosted payment boxes such as Stripe were out of reach. Cookie and screenshot theft: it sent page screenshots and some browser cookies to the attacker.

it sent page screenshots and some browser cookies to the attacker. iPhone exploits: on iPhones and iPads with older software, it loaded an exploit kit. Report URI says iOS 18.7.3 and 26.3 or later are patched.

Optimizely said it “secured affected user accounts and added protections against further unauthorized code delivery.” Report URI found no sign that Ledger hardware wallets themselves were breached. The danger was on the website, where a copied address could be swapped before a user pasted it.

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Did Bitcoin React? The Attacker Made About $7,000

Report URI listed the attacker’s wallets. We checked the Bitcoin one on mempool.space, the public Bitcoin block explorer.

The haul: five payments totaling 0.0853 BTC, about $5,500. One payment of 0.0761 BTC, about $4,900, made up 89% of it.

five payments totaling 0.0853 BTC, about $5,500. One payment of 0.0761 BTC, about $4,900, made up 89% of it. All chains: about $7,150 across Bitcoin, Litecoin, TRON, Ethereum and BNB Chain, per Report URI.

about $7,150 across Bitcoin, Litecoin, TRON, Ethereum and BNB Chain, per Report URI. The exit: the attacker emptied the Bitcoin wallet at 05:39 UTC on November 17.

the attacker emptied the Bitcoin wallet at 05:39 UTC on November 17. Bitcoin’s move: from $65,114 when the first script appeared to $64,883 at the last clean-up, a 0.35% dip. Bitcoin’s 24-hour range of $63,905 to $65,696 was normal for a jittery week.

The Optimizely attack’s impact was tiny, and the market ignored it. Bitcoin is near $64,300 after its weekend low of $62,006, and that slide came from wider selling, not this attack.

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The Impact: Website Attacks Are 2026’s Costliest Hacks

The money stolen in the Optimizely attack is small, but the method is the year’s most damaging one. We sorted DefiLlama’s 2026 hack list by attack type. Attacks on websites and infrastructure, rather than on smart contracts, are now the costliest category:

2026 so far: 20 frontend and infrastructure attacks for $6.51 billion, 74% of the year’s $8.8 billion in hack losses.

20 frontend and infrastructure attacks for $6.51 billion, 74% of the year’s $8.8 billion in hack losses. 2025: nine such attacks for $110.6 million.

nine such attacks for $110.6 million. Without Binance’s $6.36 billion hack: 19 attacks and about $155 million, still 40% more than all of 2025.

19 attacks and about $155 million, still 40% more than all of 2025. Recent pace: 11 of the 20 came in October and November.

These attacks hit users where no wallet setting can protect them. The fix is on the user’s side: check the address on the hardware wallet’s screen before signing, send a small test transfer first, and keep phones updated.

Bitcoin Price Analysis After the Optimizely Attack: BTC Price Is Stuck Under $65,500

On the daily chart, Bitcoin trades at $64,326. It sits below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $76,208, and its 200-day EMA at $75,864.

Resistance: $65,500, a level Bitcoin has turned at repeatedly this year, as support from February to March and as a ceiling from June to August. Above that, $67,300, which capped rallies in June and July.

$65,500, a level Bitcoin has turned at repeatedly this year, as support from February to March and as a ceiling from June to August. Above that, $67,300, which capped rallies in June and July. Support: $62,300, a floor that held in February, June, August, and again on Sunday. Below it, $57,800, the 2026 low set in July.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $65,500 $67,300 Holding pattern Daily closes between $62,300 and $65,500 A base above this year’s floor Sell-off A daily close below $62,300 $57,800, the 2026 low

The Optimizely attack did not move Bitcoin, and the attacker walked away with about $7,000. Its real cost is trust: when a hardware-wallet maker’s own website can serve malware for hours, checking every address on the device is no longer optional.

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