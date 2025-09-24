PAXMINING Launches XRP Cloud Mining in Wake of GENIUS Act Boost

The recent signing of the U.S. GENIUS Act, which brings stablecoins under federal oversight for the first time, has sparked positive market sentiment and capital interest in assets like XRP.

Capitalizing on this momentum, PAXMINING has launched a dedicated XRP cloud mining channel, offering users a flexible new avenue for asset growth.

The GENIUS Act’s provision of regulatory clarity has positioned XRP as a prime beneficiary. Its established role in cross-border settlements, now coupled with a rise in on-chain activity and capital inflows, highlights significant policy-driven momentum.

PAXMINING’s launch of an XRP cloud mining channel is a direct strategic response to capitalize on this emerging opportunity.

How to Use PAXMINING: Algorithm

PAXMINING’s new XRP cloud mining contract is live, embodying our signature ease of use. Skip the hardware and complex setup: just register, fund your account with XRP, and start earning passively.

The platform reports that the XRP contract is now yielding over $5,000 daily for participants. It features instant auto-settlement and on-demand withdrawals, making profitable participation accessible to all.

According to a PAXMINING project lead, the company wants to make it easy for everyone to benefit from XRP’s rise. He opines that mining shouldn’t be a technical club only for experts.

Platform Core Advantages

$15 Registration Bonus: New users instantly receive a $15 account credit.

New users instantly receive a $15 account credit. No Hardware Costs: No expensive ASIC devices or maintenance. You can start with as little as $100.

No expensive ASIC devices or maintenance. You can start with as little as $100. Green Energy: Powered by 70+ eco-friendly farms (solar, wind, hydro), it reduces costs and carbon footprint.

Powered by 70+ eco-friendly farms (solar, wind, hydro), it reduces costs and carbon footprint. User-Friendly: No technical knowledge needed. Activate contracts with just a few clicks.

No technical knowledge needed. Activate contracts with just a few clicks. Multi-Currency Flexibility: Payouts in 9+ cryptocurrencies: XRP, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, DOGE, LTC, BCH, tailored to your investment strategy.

Payouts in 9+ cryptocurrencies: XRP, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, DOGE, LTC, BCH, tailored to your investment strategy. Daily Payouts: Automated, transparent earnings every 24 hours – principal returned at contract completion.

Automated, transparent earnings every 24 hours – principal returned at contract completion. Customer Support: Available 24/7 with an average response time under 2 minutes.

These advantages offer investors a straightforward, secure, and accessible means to generate passive income while ensuring full compliance.

How to Start Earning Daily with PAXMINING

Step 1: Register an Account

It takes less than a minute to create a free account and receive a $15 welcome bonus, allowing you to earn $0.60 daily without any initial deposit.

Step 2: Choose a Plan

PAXMINING offers a variety of mining plans to help you achieve your financial goals. Whether you seek short-term gains or long-term returns, PAXMINING caters to your needs.

Transparent options for every budget:

Product Investment Net Profit Starter Contract for Beginners $100 $106 Canaan Avalon Miner A14 $500 $543.40 WhatsMiner M60S+ $1,300 $1,553.50 ALPH Miner AL1 $3,500 $4,484 Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Imm $8,000 $12,424 Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Hyd $12,800 $21,401

A full list of stable yield contract details is available on the official PaxMining website.

Summary

The passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act has not only ushered in a wave of certainty for the digital asset market but has also propelled utility tokens, such as XRP, into the spotlight

PAXMINING has astutely seized this historic opportunity through its innovative cloud-mining solution, successfully transforming complex “policy advantages” into tangible daily returns accessible to every user. Now, participating in the growth of cutting-edge digital assets no longer requires high costs or specialized knowledge—with one simple decision, you can board this wealth express driven by policy and innovation. Visit the official PAXMINING website today to begin your passive income journey.

