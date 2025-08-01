Pengu Price Prediction: PENGU Crashes 13% Suddenly as Crypto Markets Decline  – Is The Bull Market Over?

This content is provided by a sponsor

After weeks of monumental gains, PENGU, the native token of the Pudgy Penguin NFT ecosystem, has plummeted nearly 10% in the last 24 hours.

As per CoinMarketCap data, PENGU has exploded 130% in the past month.

Despite a 10.73% increase in trading volume, it has failed to break the daily high of $0.0401, suggesting rising sell pressure from short-term holders.

PENGU is down 40.35% from its all-time high of $0.05738 recorded over seven months ago. At press time, the meme coin trades at $0.03414 with a market cap of $2.14 billion.

PENGU Price Analysis: Bullish Continuation or False Hope?

A closer look at the 4-hour chart of PENGU reveals a textbook symmetrical triangle with the token bouncing off the lower support of the triangle. The setup signals a possible bullish breakout if buying momentum returns, with immediate resistance around the $0.039–$0.040 region.

If bulls manage to breach this resistance zone, the breakout could extend toward $0.065, aligning with the height of the initial rally.

However, this bullish target remains valid as long as PENGU stays above the green support band near $0.032.

The MACD indicator currently shows mild bearish momentum while the RSI sits near 38, suggesting that the asset is approaching oversold conditions.

This could offer an entry point for dip buyers looking to ride the next leg up.

On the other hand, the BoP indicator indicates strong selling dominance, cautioning that a breakdown below the triangle support could lead to further downside, potentially toward the $0.025–$0.027 range.

The Next Viral Crypto? TOKEN6900 Raises $1.5M as Hype Explodes

While PENGU builds momentum, TOKEN6900 ($T6900) is quickly becoming the center of attention, raising $1.5 million in its ongoing presale by fully leaning into the chaos and humor that define true meme coin culture.

TOKEN6900 isn’t promising utility or fundamentals. Instead, it embraces its identity as the “New Global Benchmark for Brain Rot Finance,” driven entirely by community energy and internet vibes.

A major part of its strategy is visibility. 40% of all presale funds are being dedicated to bold, attention-grabbing marketing campaigns aimed at going viral and breaking into the mainstream.

With this level of firepower and personality, TOKEN6900 could be the next big thing to explode across Crypto Twitter and beyond.

TOKEN6900 has minted a fixed supply of 930,993,091 tokens, exactly one more than SPX6900’s total supply.

This was done intentionally as the project humorously claims to be “1x better” than SPX. It perfectly captures the playful, meme-driven spirit behind the token.

Through its live staking program, users can stake T6900 tokens and earn up to 41% APY (annual percentage yield), while keeping their tokens in a supported wallet such as Best Wallet.

T6900 is currently priced at $0.00668 and can be purchased through the official TOKEN6900 presale website using ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or a bank card.

