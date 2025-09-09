Pepe Price Prediction: Chart at Make-or-Break Level – Will It Explode 898% or Collapse 44%?

This content is provided by a sponsor

Pepe (PEPE) is once again in the spotlight after gaining 5.3% in the last 24 hours, now trading at $0.00001074.

The surge comes alongside a 69% jump in trading volume, signaling significant investors’ interest in the popular meme token.

As per CoinMarketCap data, PEPE market cap has broken above $4.5 billion after the meme coin reclaimed the 20-day EMA at $0.0000108 and the 50-day EMA at $0.00001065, strengthening its short-term outlook.

PEPE Price Analysis: The Next Move

The daily chart shows PEPE consolidating within a large symmetrical triangle structure, with the token approaching the apex. Such setups typically precede explosive moves, either to the upside or downside.

The immediate resistance lies at $0.000022, highlighted by the red supply zone, while the nearest support sits around $0.0000065 in the green demand zone.

Also, the RSI is at 54.8, hovering near neutral territory but leaning slightly bullish while the MACD is attempting a bullish cross just below the zero line, indicating potential upside momentum if confirmed.

If PEPE breaks above the upper trendline of the triangle and clears the $0.000022 barrier, it could ignite a parabolic rally toward the projected target of $0.000096, representing an astonishing 898% upside.

However, failure to hold above its EMAs and a breakdown below support could send the token tumbling by as much as 44%, toward the $0.0000065 demand zone.

Will PEPE Skyrocket?

A bullish scenario sees PEPE holding above $0.00001065 and breaking out of the triangle, opening the door to an extended rally toward $0.000022 and ultimately the $0.000096 target.

On the other hand, a bearish rejection at resistance combined with a loss of EMA support could trigger a steep sell-off back to $0.0000065.

With PEPE’s chart at a make-or-break level, traders are bracing for a decisive move as both the bearish and bullish targets showcase the volatility inherent to meme coins.

PEPE Eyes Historical Rally — Is $PEPENODE the Next Meme Giant?

As PEPE teases a massive breakout, PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) is stealing the spotlight with a game-changing approach to crypto mining – and its presale is racing toward the $1 million mark.

This interactive, mine-to-earn project turns complex mining into a simple, virtual game anyone can play.

No need for expensive rigs or tech skills – users can build digital server rooms, customize their setup, and start mining with just a few clicks.

The project is built on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC-20-based $PEPENODE being the heart of the ecosystem. The tokenomics are designed with a deflationary model.

Around 70% of all tokens used for node purchases and upgrades are burned, reducing supply and increasing scarcity over time.

Additional features such as a referral rewards system, which grants a share of mined rewards to those who bring in new participants, are aimed at encouraging organic community growth.

Early $PEPENODE buyers are also eligible for a whopping 1527% in staking rewards.

To buy, simply visit the official PEPENODE website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

Once done, you can swap crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete the purchase in seconds.



