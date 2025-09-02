Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Chart at Make-or-Break Level – 898% Explosion or Full-Blown Rug Incoming

This content is provided by a sponsor

The Pepe (PEPE) meme coin is once again at the center of market speculation as its price action tightens near a critical breakout zone.

Currently trading at $0.000009672, the token has struggled to hold above its daily high of $0.000009766, despite recording a 15.31% increase in trading volume in the past 24 hours.

With a market cap of $4 billion, PEPE remains the third largest meme token behind Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). But now, its chart structure suggests a crucial level that could define the meme token’s trajectory for the rest of the year.

PEPE Price Analysis: Symmetrical Triangle Tightening

The chart below reveals a prolonged symmetrical triangle formation, with price consolidating between narrowing support and resistance levels.

The coin is currently hovering just above the lower boundary of this structure, suggesting that traders are bracing for volatility.

If PEPE manages to hold above support and build momentum, the next resistance zone sits around $0.000027, a level highlighted by the red band on the chart.

Breaking past this zone could ignite a parabolic rally, with the chart projecting a potential upside target as high as $0.000088842, representing a massive 898% increase from current levels.

On the other hand, a failure to defend the lower support line may drag PEPE toward the green demand zone near $0.0000060.

A clean break below this level risks accelerating losses, with the projected downside target reaching $0.0000036.

Up or Down: What’s Next for PEPE?

$0.000012 and $0.000018 stand as near-term resistance points before PEPE can challenge the major supply zone at $0.000027.

If $0.000006 gives way, support may briefly appear near $0.0000048, though the broader structure suggests that sellers would likely press deeper.

For now, traders and investors alike are watching closely, knowing that meme coin volatility spares no one.

PEPENODE Presale Explodes – Mine Virtual Gold Before the Next Price Surge Hits in 48 Hours

As PEPE lines up for a potential 8x breakout, all eyes are turning to PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) – a next-gen mining project that’s already raised $544,000 and is gearing up for its next presale price hike in just 2 days.

This isn’t your typical mining setup. With no hardware, no hassle, PEPENODE lets users build digital server rooms, purchase virtual nodes, and scale up with facility upgrades – all inside a gamified, user-friendly environment.

But what really sets it apart? Its aggressive deflationary model.

Roughly 70% of tokens used for upgrades are burned forever, slashing supply and potentially driving prices much higher as demand grows.

With time running out before the next price tier, early buyers could be perfectly positioned to mine serious upside.

Built on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, PEPENODE is designed to be fully compatible with existing wallets, exchanges, and DeFi tools.

The token can be purchased at the current price of $0.0010407 by visiting the official $PEPENODE website and connecting a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can swap crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete the transaction in seconds.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

