Pepecoin (PEPE) Drops 15% while This New Crypto Is Selling Fast as Phase 6 Is over 90%

This content is provided by a sponsor

Pepecoin holders are feeling the pressure after a sharp 15% drop pushed the meme token back toward key support levels. The market is losing confidence in PEPE’s short term stability, and many traders are now shifting their attention to a new cryptocurrency priced at $0.035 that is moving much faster. With Phase 6 already over 90% allocated, early buyers are racing to secure their positions before the next increase. The contrast between these two assets has become one of the most talked about topics among investors searching for the crypto to invest.

Pepecoin (PEPE)

Pepecoin trades around $0.00000485 with a market cap close to two billion dollars. Despite being one of the larger meme tokens, it is struggling to maintain momentum. The large supply of more than 420 trillion tokens makes strong percentage gains harder to achieve. Every price move requires massive capital inflows, yet volume has weakened during recent sessions.

PEPE is also sitting under major resistance. Analysts identify the upper barrier near $0.00000490 and a second resistance band around $0.00000550. The token has tested these zones several times but failed to push through. Sellers continue to step in early, blocking any attempt at a breakout.

Technical indicators show further weakness. Daily and weekly signals lean toward selling, and the token has been unable to produce a strong recovery bounce. Some analysts expect limited upside over the coming months, with projections showing small increases at best unless sentiment suddenly reverses. This is why investors searching for what crypto to invest in are now exploring alternatives with stronger fundamentals and better upside potential.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has emerged as a standout new cryptocurrency in 2025. The project is building a decentralized lending protocol that lets users lend and borrow digital assets through smart contracts. It focuses on transparency, on chain safety, and simple yield generation.

The presale began at $0.01 and has now climbed to $0.035 in Phase 6. This marks a 250% rise from the early stage. The project has raised around $19 million and has attracted more than 18,200 holders. About 805 million tokens have already been purchased. Out of the four billion total supply, 45.5% is allocated to the presale.

Phase 6 is now over 90% complete, which has created a strong sense of urgency. Investors understand that once the remaining allocation sells out, the next price increase will activate. This steady progress has positioned MUTM as one of the top cryptocurrencies to watch going into 2026.

Why MUTM Could Outperform PEPE

1. PEPE’s large market cap limits its upside

Pepecoin has already reached multi-billion dollar territory. This makes it hard for the token to deliver the kind of explosive returns it saw early in its life. A rise from this level requires huge inflows, yet the meme token sector has cooled compared with last year.

Mutuum Finance sits at the opposite end of the spectrum. With a price of $0.035 and a growing presale base, it has far more room to grow. Early-stage tokens with strong utility often outperform mature meme tokens because their market caps allow for faster expansion.

2. PEPE is a meme token, while MUTM is utility-driven

PEPE’s price depends heavily on social sentiment. When interest fades, the token drops quickly. Investors know that meme coins can move fast, but they also know that these moves are unpredictable.

Mutuum Finance is built around real on-chain utility. Its mtTokens let users earn yield as borrowers repay interest. Deposits generate mtTokens, and these tokens increase in value through lending activity. The protocol also uses a buy-and-distribute model. According to the design, MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This connects real protocol usage with buy pressure on the token.

Utility-driven systems tend to attract long-term users, while meme tokens rely almost entirely on hype cycles.

3. Timing favors MUTM as early buyers rotate from older tokens

Many early Shiba Inu investors who gained profits in past cycles are now rotating into projects with fresh utility. Analysts say this shift is happening because traders want tokens that are not already priced at their peak.

Mutuum Finance confirmed that V1 will launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. The first version will include the liquidity pool, mtTokens, the debt tracking token, and the liquidation bot. With ETH and USDT supported at launch, the protocol enters 2026 with real development rather than promises. This timing has become a major factor in why investors are switching their attention from older meme tokens to MUTM.

Phase 6: Close to Sellout Signals Urgency

With Phase 6 over 90% complete, investors are moving fast to secure remaining tokens at $0.035. Presale demand accelerates during the late stages because buyers know that the next phase will bring a higher price. This cycle has repeated from Phase 1 to Phase 6 as momentum increased.

Security adds more confidence. Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit with a 90 out of 100 Token Scan score. The project also runs a $50k bug bounty program to find any code vulnerabilities before launch. These steps help position MUTM as a safer choice compared with meme tokens that often skip deep audits.

The daily 24 hour leaderboard adds another layer of activity. The top contributor each day receives $500 in MUTM, which pushes more participation from global buyers. Combined with card payments and no purchase limits, the presale continues to gain traction.

Pepecoin has struggled to hold value after recent declines, and its heavy resistance zones make a strong recovery uncertain. Mutuum Finance, meanwhile, continues to move at high speed as Phase 6 nears full allocation. Its early stage price, utility driven design, strong audit score and upcoming V1 launch give it a far stronger growth profile than a meme token.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) on Linktree.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.