PepeNode’s $1M ICO Shows Mine-to-Earn Meme Coins Like PEPE and FARTCOIN Can Work

This content is provided by a sponsor

The meme coin project that lets you mine actual meme coins, PepeNode (PEPENODE), has hit the $1 million mark in its ICO.

PepeNode gives users the ability to mine tokens like Pepe (PEPE), Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), and more with its mine-to-earn concept, which is a first for a meme coin.

And unlike most presales, PepeNode gives buyers a way to participate early by staking their allocations and earning an enhanced rewards multiplier that will boost their mining power once the full system launches.

That means early buyers don’t just hold tokens and wait; they can actually use the project before the native token PEPENODE officially goes live.

Right now, entry is at $0.0010533 per token – though in 30 hours, that window closes and the price climbs.

Beyond PoW and PoS: Enter Virtual Mine-to-Earn

The most well-known example of meme coin mining is Dogecoin (DOGE), which runs on proof-of-work. That means buying expensive rigs and paying high electricity costs, only to be outpaced by massive firms with far greater hashpower.

Other meme coins built on chains like Ethereum or Solana aren’t mineable at all since both rely on proof-of-stake. In those cases, “earning” usually just means staking tokens for yield – no rigs involved, but also no interaction beyond locking tokens away.

Some projects offer farming or liquidity incentives, but that’s still yield farming, not mining.

PepeNode is different. It doesn’t need mining rigs, but it’s also not the passive lock-and-wait model of staking. Instead, it blends both worlds with the first virtual mine-to-earn system in crypto. Investors can design their own mining setup inside a gamified dashboard, and the way they configure it directly impacts their rewards.

Here’s how it works: users buy Miner Nodes with PEPENODE tokens, each node carrying its own properties. Nodes can be combined and upgraded to increase hashpower, and every upgrade triggers a 70% burn of the tokens used, which reduces the token’s total supply.

The better the setup, the greater the yield in PEPENODE, and eventually, other meme coins like PEPE and FARTCOIN.

Most Presales Are Passive – PepeNode Turns Them Active with Staking

Another way PepeNode breaks the mold is by eliminating the long product lead time that plagues most ICOs. In a typical presale, investors secure allocations but then sit idle for weeks or even months before tokens and associated utility arrive – a lull that kills momentum and often drags prices down after exchange listings.

PepeNode avoids that trap. By staking presale tokens now, buyers earn a dynamic 1,349% APY while also activating a rewards multiplier that carries over into the mine-to-earn system when it launches. Tiered node rewards further amplify early participation, giving those who join earliest the highest mining rates.

Presale buyers may also gain access to bonuses post-TGE, including rewards in meme coins like PEPE and FARTCOIN, adding another incentive layer on top of staking yields.

How 70% Token Burns Could Ignite PEPENODE’s Growth

And that momentum carries into exchange trading. As mentioned, every time tokens are spent to upgrade a virtual mining setup, the burning mechanism is triggered, which permanently removes them from circulation.

Over time, the reduction in supply makes the remaining tokens more valuable, which is a dynamic similar to Ethereum’s EIP-1559 upgrade in 2021 that burns the base fee of every transaction.

The difference here, however, is scale because while ETH burns a fraction of each transaction, PepeNode wipes out 70% of tokens used in upgrades, creating much more impactful deflationary pressure.

With only 210 billion PEPENODE minted, each node purchase or facility upgrade compounds the scarcity.

Even under a medium-adoption scenario – for example, 50 billion tokens cycled through the system – roughly 35 billion would be destroyed.

That’s a 16–17% supply cut, which alone could mathematically support a 20% price lift from today’s presale level of $0.0010533.

No surprise then that Jacob Crypto Bury, one of crypto’s better-known influencers, is already calling for a 10x run on PEPENODE.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Be Part of the Presale

Now that the model is clear, it’s time to gear up and join the presale. Head to the PepeNode website to buy today using ETH, BNB, USDT (ERC-20 and BEP-20), or even credit/debit cards.

Buyers can connect with the wallet of their choice, such as Best Wallet – a WalletConnect-certified platform widely recognized as one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets in the space.

PepeNode is already listed on Best Wallet’s Upcoming Tokens screening tool, making it easy to buy, track, and claim directly in-app once the project goes live.

On top of that, the project’s smart contract has been fully audited by Coinsult, giving early adopters added confidence in the code’s security.

Follow the project on X and Telegram for the latest updates.

Visit PepeNode

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

