No Hardware Needed: PepeNode’s Meme Coin ICO Surges to $1.18M with Just 2 Days Left

This content is provided by a sponsor

The first mine-to-earn meme coin, PepeNode (PEPENODE), blasted past the $1 million milestone last week and has since added nearly $200,000 more, bringing its total ICO raise to $1.18 million.

The project introduces a gamified model where investors can build and upgrade virtual mining setups to earn meme coins – a first in the space – with tokens like Pepe (PEPE), Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), and others available to mine.

Unlike the controversial “cloud mining” outfits that tempt potential customers with mathematically impossible ROI, PepeNode’s system is built on sustainable tokenomics. Every PEPENODE token spent on upgrading mining rigs or refining setups burns 70% of the tokens used, creating a deflationary loop that directly supports long-term price appreciation if adoption grows.

Presale buyers aren’t left waiting either. Tokens can already be staked at a dynamic annual percentage yield (APY) of 1,162%, letting early holders compound rewards even before the game’s full launch.

Right now, PEPENODE tokens are available at $0.0010617 – a price that holds for just the next two days before climbing to the next tier.

The Cloud Mining Dilemma: Unsolvable Math and Worthless Contracts

Cloud mining has seen a spike in attention again, with Google Trends showing searches soaring in August – even alongside terms like “staking crypto”, which often gets lumped in as another passive income play.

But the two couldn’t be more different. Staking involves locking up tokens in a protocol to earn yields, while cloud mining means renting hardware for a cut of mining profits.

The problem is that cloud mining’s history is riddled with controversy. Over the last decade, schemes like BitClub Network and MiningMax were exposed as outright Ponzi operations, while platforms such as Arbistar and HashOcean collapsed after luring investors with promises of guaranteed returns.

Together, these failures cost investors hundreds of millions – if not billions – and left a trail of distrust that still lingers today.

That distrust isn’t unfounded as even today, some outfits promise numbers that don’t hold up to basic math – like claims that an $8,000 Antminer contract can generate $1,000 in net profit in under a week. In reality, electricity costs, difficulty levels, and sustainability make such promises impossible.

This is why virtual mining has been tarnished. But PepeNode is throwing away this shady model.

Instead of shady contracts, it’s creating a transparent, gamified mining game. Every upgrade burns tokens, every setup is visible, and efficiency comes from strategy.

Why PepeNode Is Different from Cloud Mining 2.0

PepeNode isn’t cloud mining and it isn’t just passive staking either. It’s a virtual mining game where earnings depend on strategy.

Players build and upgrade their own mining setups – from nodes to full server rooms – and the right combinations unlock higher efficiency and bonus rewards, including top meme coins like PEPE, FARTCOIN, and more.

In other words, instead of renting hashpower ala cloud mining, users are actively designing their mining rigs within PepeNode.

The key difference is that PepeNode doesn’t guarantee returns. Instead, mining is gamified, giving players complete control through a dashboard where they can manage and optimize their virtual operations.

Behind the game is tokenomics that add up: every upgrade burns 70% of the PEPENODE tokens used, permanently reducing supply.

As adoption grows, this deflationary loop increases demand and drives long-term price appreciation.

PepeNode Introduces Dynamic Staking

At this critical presale stage, PepeNode is doing something most projects don’t. Many new tokens make buyers wait until TGE before anything happens, and that dead time can drain hype and weigh on the token’s post-listing value.

PepeNode changes that with dynamic staking rewards currently set at 1,162% APY, which is enough to potentially double an investment in just over three months if conditions hold.

So instead of waiting around, presale buyers can immediately start compounding their holdings.

It’s a system designed to keep engagement high and give early adopters a headstart.

Those staked tokens can later be rolled straight into the virtual mining game, powering setups and upgrades from day one.

How You Can Purchase PEPENODE

Now you can take part in a gamified platform that could redefine how people view crypto mining – PepeNode removes the negatives and puts strategy at the center of its ecosystem.

That’s why the potential isn’t just in the deflationary design of the PEPENODE token but in the possibility of setting a new standard for crypto mining itself.

Even influencers like Borch Crypto have pointed to PepeNode as a project with 100x potential.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Head over to the official PepeNode site to buy using ETH, BNB, USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20), or even a credit/debit card.

Buyers can connect through their preferred wallet, including Best Wallet – a WalletConnect-certified app and one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets available today. PepeNode is already listed under Best Wallet’s Upcoming Tokens tool, making it easy to purchase, track, and claim directly once live.

For added peace of mind, the PepeNode smart contract has been fully audited by Coinsult, ensuring security from the ground up.

Follow the project on X and Telegram for the latest updates.

Visit PepeNode

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases