PEPENODE: The Next Viral Crypto and Smart Virtual Miner for Meme Coins

This content is provided by a sponsor

Wouldn’t it be great if there were a coin for mining meme coins? Well, there is now – crypto’s first and only mine-to-earn meme coin, PepeNode (PEPENODE), is upon us, raising $524,000 in days.

And this isn’t a project that promises the earth and delivers vaporware. On the contrary, you can start mining from the get-go.

Get involved with PepeNode today, and you can become a virtual miner of meme coins straightaway. Build rigs, earn rewards, and burn supply in PepeNode’s gamified mining system, and all before the token is live.

PepeNode does an excellent job of combining the worlds of memes and mining. Its gamified mining mechanics are married with meme culture in an interactive model designed to keep the community coming back for more while underpinning value with a deflationary economic model.

PepeNode token is currently priced at $0.0010366, but there are less than 24 hours before the next of multiple scheduled price rises, so it pays to get in early.



PepeNode is digging deep! ⛏ 500k Raised! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nCIzAESZHb — PEPENODE (@pepenode_io) August 30, 2025

Why the First Mine-to-Earn Meme Coin Could Capture Massive Attention

PepeNode is easy to understand, and that’s part of its appeal. Mining with PepeNode doesn’t require hardware, energy, or specialist tech knowledge. It is a virtual mining system with a built-in reinforcement engagement loop.

PEPENODE token holders buy mining nodes in their own server room. Different types of nodes can be brought together to optimize the hashpower and generate rewards.

Approximately 70% of tokens allocated to upgrades are permanently burned. This deflationary mechanism creates price-supportive economics for the PEPENODE native token.

While it is in the presale stage, the mining is off-chain. Users can begin staking in the off-chain version right now and start earning rewards before the TGE.

Later users will compete on a leaderboard for the chance to win even more rewards. All rewards will be trackable on a real-time dashboard, with incentives granting top performers bonus meme coins, such as PEPE and FARTCOIN and others.

Put simply then, PepeNode transforms staking into an interactive, mine-to-earn meme coin experience.

PEPENODE’s Smooth Shift From Off-Chain to On-Chain Boosts Presale Appeal

When the token launches, the off-chain system transitions over to on-chain. The blockchain technology ensures that all rewards, burns and payouts are calculated and seamlessly migrated transparently and efficiently.

In a nice touch to encourage early adoption, a tiered rewards system skewed in favor of the early entrants is included. Tiered node rewards are paid based on higher mining rates for the early buyers.

This approach helps to provide retail users who join early an edge, helping to mitigate the impact of whales who might otherwise end up in a dominant position at a later stage.

There is also a 2% referral system to incentivize users to spread the word about PEPENODE.

With ETH at Record Highs, PepeNode Proves Its Strength on Ethereum

Because PEPENODE runs on Ethereum through its compliance with the ERC-20 standard, there is best-of-class integration with industry-leading wallets, exchanges, and DeFi platforms.

Smart contracts handle all the business and mining logic. Staking, mining, referral rewards, token burns, and payouts are secured with Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism.

Ethereum is the world’s leading smart contract platform, and the price of the token recently hit a new all-time high of $4,954. Institutional investors are beginning to appreciate its worth as the backbone of disruptive breakthroughs such as stablecoins and tokenization. Its deployment as the core tech behind PEPENODE is also making waves.

The PepeNode ecosystem is powered by 210 billion PEPENODE tokens. Every aspect of the network’s utility involves transactions fuelled by the PEPENODE native token, be it miner node purchases to build out your server room or facility upgrades.



PEPENODE: A Meme Coin Designed with Built-In Utility From Day One

With PepeNode, utility is baked in from the beginning. Investors aren’t relying on blind faith in a whitepaper and roadmap. Instead, they can judge this project by using an actual working staking product. Because this first stage of the roadmap is already up and running, user activity will be able to feed directly into scaling up the project on-chain in the full mine-to-earn game.

The presale is just the beginning of the journey, with rewards and the staking dashboard already live. Next comes the TGE, along with decentralized exchange listings and miner node utility.

The third stage sees the shift to on-chain, which will include NFT-based upgrades and a raft of leaderboards. The final part of this initial iteration of PepeNode is topped off with meme coin rewards denominated in top meme coins like PEPE, supported by influencer-driven airdrop campaigns. The gamified mining will also be going mobile to maximize adoption potential.

YouTube crypto expert Jacob Crypto Bury, who has 58k subscribers, has selected PEPENODE for his audience to consider as a 10x gains prospect.

As the only mine-to-earn meme coin in crypto, with its strong association with the Pepe brand and low cap pricing, there is likely to be plenty of upside for this one-of-a-kind meme coin.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Get in on PepeNode Early, Before Exchange Listings Drive the Price

Presales provide investors with a chance to buy up-and-coming coins before the rest of the crowd and, crucially, before they land on exchanges. PEPENODE is slated to list in Q4 2025.

Not only do early buyers guarantee a slot on the top tier for more valuable rewards, but there is also the chance of maximizing returns on both a rising price and the passive income from staking and mining rewards.

To buy PEPENODE early, go to the PepeNode presale site. There, you will find ETH, BNB, and USDT (ERC-20 and BEP-20) crypto payment methods, in addition to credit or debit cards.

You can also purchase PEPENODE directly in Best Wallet, rated one of the best crypto and bitcoin wallets. The Best Wallet app can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

At the time of writing, staked PEPENODE can earn a dynamic yield of 3,180%, although the APY is set dynamically and will fall as the amount of staked tokens rises.

Prospective investors will be pleased to know that crypto security firm Coinsult has audited the PepeNode smart contract and found no critical issues.

Join the PepeNode community on X and Telegram for the latest project news.

Visit PepeNode

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases