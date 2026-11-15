Perplexity AI Predicts a Monster Move for Saylor’s MicroStrategy

Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) ended the week on the a sour note. MSTR stock fell about 13.4% over the past five days, slipping to around $111.60. That follows a rough six months, when MSTR had dropped -37.3%. Perplexity AI predicts where MSTR stock will go over the next few months, and it may surprise some given the current bearish landscape across crypto and tech stocks.

The latest headlines mostly focus on capital management. Q3 earnings landed on 29 October, and EPS of $44.75 beat the $21.50 consensus, though revenue of $125.4M missed. The profit is mainly a mark-to-market Bitcoin gain. Last week’s filing was more unusual.

The company sold about 2.05 million shares of MSTR, generating net proceeds of $283.8M. Of this amount, the company allocated only $81.9M to purchasing Bitcoin (BTC), while using $188.3M to repurchase its preferred stock (STRC).

The company currently holds 850,364 BTC, with an average acquisition cost of $75,456 per coin. Bitcoin is currently trading just above $64,000 after a tragic -14% weekly crash, now leaving Saylor underwater.

MSTR Technical Analysis: Can Strategy Remain Bullish as Bitcoin Crashes to $64,000?

(SOURCE: Yahoo Finance)

The short-term outlook for MSTR is weak. The stock is currently trading below all four major exponential moving averages (EMAs), with the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 41, indicating soft momentum. Additionally, other metrics show a negative Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).

The 200-day moving average, which is around $133, has provided support so far, but the stock is below its 20-day average ($139) and 50-day average ($149). The key levels to watch are as follows:

– If the stock fails to hold above $110, the next support level is at $102.

– Over the past six months, support has been found near $87.

– Resistance is located between $126 and $130, which is the first major hurdle where the moving averages converge.

– Should the stock break above this resistance, the next level to watch is around $186.

The overall trend remains bearish until MSTR can reclaim the $136–140 range on a closing basis. If support at $110 fails, it could open the door to lower price levels.

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Perplexity AI Predicts Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR): How Bullish is Anthropic on Saylor’s Strategy?

$MSTR currently holds $4.92B in USD.



IMO, they should smash-buy $3B worth of $BTC at $64K.



That would add another 46,875 BTC to the stack while still leaving almost $2B in cash on the balance sheet.



Let’s push towards 900,000 BTC next week! 🚀@Saylor — Documenting Strategy (@strategydocs) November 14, 2026

While the market is currently in turmoil, the bullish case for MicroStrategy (MSTR) relies on a Bitcoin recovery, as the company has acted like a leveraged bet on the cryptocurrency. CEO Michael Saylor believes “we’re at the beginning of the next Bitcoin bull market,” citing renewed institutional demand and Bitcoin’s current price, about 6% above its 200-week moving average.

If this trend persists, several catalysts could emerge. Bitcoin is currently down approximately 49% from its all-time high, while MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings have increased by about one-third. A rebound toward six figures for Bitcoin would significantly impact MSTR’s share price, given the substantial size of its holdings relative to its market value.

Moreover, the company’s net leverage has decreased from 8.4% in Q2 to 2.4%. Management has stated that Bitcoin could fall by 78% before the company’s liabilities are no longer covered. The $4.77Bn reserve can cover preferred dividends, alleviating concerns about forced selling. Additionally, buying back its stock below par could enhance Bitcoin’s per-share value.

MicroStrategy also has an unused $1Bn authorization for common stock buybacks. If the company reports several quarters of significant GAAP profits, it may reignite discussions about its eligibility for inclusion in the S&P 500, although this remains speculative.

In a bullish scenario, Perplexity AI predicts MSTR could first reclaim prices in the $136–$140 range and then potentially reach the 200-day moving average by year-end. Strong momentum in Bitcoin could drive MSTR’s stock price toward the $170–$196 resistance band in the first half of 2027.

Analyst targets, such as BTIG’s $250 estimate, would require Bitcoin to reach new highs. However, genuine risks remain: continued share issuance could dilute existing shareholders, and a continued drop in Bitcoin’s price below the approximately $75,000 cost basis could rapidly diminish market sentiment.

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