Pi Coin Price Prediction: Record Outflows and Negative RSI – Could This Be the Death Spiral Everyone Feared?

This content is provided by a sponsor

Pi Coin is once again at the center of bearish speculation after failing to mount any meaningful recovery over the past few weeks, despite the broader digital asset market rallying with Bitcoin hitting new all-time highs above $120K.

The PI token is now facing mounting pressure that could push it toward its all-time low (ATL) of $0.4012. The token is just 12% off from this immensely bearish level.

Investor Exodus: Record Outflows Confirmed

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator has plummeted below the zero line and now sits at -0.15, a monthly low, signaling an overwhelming dominance of outflows over inflows.

This points to a clear loss of faith among Pi Coin holders. Instead of “buying the dip”, investors are exiting their positions, seemingly trying to get ahead of a deeper collapse.

Such capital flight often precedes a breakdown in price, as liquidity dries up and selling pressure intensifies. If this exodus continues, Pi Coin could quickly slide below its current support near $0.44.

Pi Coin Price Analysis: RSI and MACD Signal Weakness

The RSI is currently at 34.85, below the critical 50 neutral mark, indicating that Pi Coin is firmly in bearish territory. Meanwhile, the MACD remains negative, with the signal line (orange) slightly above the MACD line (blue), confirming the lack of bullish crossover.

The 4-hour chart shows Pi Coin trading near the lower trendline of a descending wedge pattern, traditionally a bullish formation, but a confirmation has yet to happen.

A small relief rally could occur if Pi Coin breaks above the descending wedge resistance and reclaims the $0.48–$0.52 zone. However, unless Pi Coin clears the $0.65 resistance, the overall trend remains bearish.

Pi Coin is walking a tightrope. Technically, a bounce from current levels is possible, but it lacks the support of strong momentum or market participation.

Amid Pi Coin Uncertainty, Snorter Bot Enters the Crypto Spotlight

With Pi Coin lacking bullish momentum, crypto investors have now turned their eye to Snorter Bot ($SNORT), an advanced Telegram-based trading assistant designed to help users spot, snipe, and manage on-chain tokens with remarkable speed and efficiency.

Snorter Bot has raised a massive $1.8 million in its ongoing presale and is already riding bullish waves, aiming to expand its coverage to Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other EVM-compatible networks in future updates.

The tool streamlines the token trading process directly within Telegram, offering a seamless experience for retail users and crypto traders seeking faster execution and better decision-making tools in the fast-paced world of decentralized finance.

Early backers of Snorter Bot will have a chance to stake their tokens for a massive 205% per annum in staking rewards.

To purchase the $SNORT token, simply visit the official website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can swap crypto or use a card to complete your $SNORT purchase.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

