Pi Network’s Collaboration with BNP Paribas: Will PI Test $1?

Key Notes

Pi Network partnered with BNP Paribas to integrate blockchain with traditional banking via SEPA and Open Banking APIs.

New wallet activation update simplifies Pi Mainnet access, expanding user adoption through third-party KYC.

Technical indicators suggest a potential breakout toward $1 if resistance near $0.65–$0.75 is cleared.

Pi Network (PI) and BNP Paribas, one of Europe’s largest and most reputable financial institutions, have teamed up as Pi Network continues to move closer toward launching its Global Open Mainnet.

🚨Flash News: BNP Paribas and Pi Network, what a great collaboration!@PiCoreTeam @nkokkalis @Chengdiao Transforming the Financial Landscape: Pi Coin and BNP Paribas Collaboration ahead! BNP Paribas has unveiled an innovative Online Payment service that harnesses the… pic.twitter.com/UQrYRWWSmg — Pi Coin Magazine (@Pi_CoinMagazine) May 3, 2025

A Transformative Collaboration: Pi & BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas has revealed an innovative online payment service integrating Open Banking APIs with Instant SEPA transfers, which will be fused with the Pi Nexus Banking System.

The synergy offers multiple benefits, including faster transactions, cost efficiency, financial inclusion, cross-border expansion, and institutional trust.

Businesses can benefit from Pi’s low-fee ecosystem and instant SEPA transfers, combined with Pi’s blockchain can enable real-time settlements, further pushing adoption.

Ecosystem Expansion: Wallet Activation Update

Additionally, Pi Network has introduced a Mainnet Wallet Activation update, reducing entry barriers for users. This allows KYC-verified Pioneers to seamlessly activate wallets and engage with the Pi Mainnet.

The integration of third-party KYC providers like Banxa broadens access, ensuring that a larger, global user base can interact with the blockchain securely.

Technical Outlook: Will PI Reach $1?

As per CoinMarketCap data, PI is trading at $0.5940, up 1.40% in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency’s trading volume shot up a massive 55.75%, suggesting increasing buying pressure from investors.

Analyzing the 4H chart below, it is clear that the immediate resistance lies at $0.6485 (0.786 Fib), followed by $0.6848 (1.618). The $0.7434 (2.618) and $0.8020 (3.618) levels are further resistance zones.

Also, the $0.8382 (4.236) level represents a possible overextension zone—likely where $1 could be tested if sentiment surges.

On the other hand, the RSI currently stands around 46.63, showing a neutral zone, recovering from oversold conditions near April 29. A bullish divergence formed as price made a lower low while RSI made a higher low.

The MACD indicator shows that the blue MACD line is slightly above the orange signal line, suggesting an emerging bullish crossover, but momentum remains weak. A strong upward MACD histogram would be needed to confirm sustained bullish sentiment.

It is important to note that a successful retest and breakout above $0.6485 and $0.6848 could attract bullish volume, pushing the price to $0.80 and $1. However, failure to break above $0.6485 could cause the price to revisit support near $0.55.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.