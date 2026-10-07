Kane leads the Ballon d’Or Polymarket odds at 48%, but Lamine Yamal is close behind at 43.5%. Traders now price the 2026 award as a two-horse race, and the winner will be revealed on October 26.

As of today, the “Ballon d’Or Winner 2026” market has Kane at 48%, Yamal at 43.5%, Lionel Messi at about 3.4%, and Kylian Mbappé at about 2.4%. Total volume is $45.44M.

Kane peaked above 60% in August and September. A PolymarketTrader snapshot on August 29 had him at 65.45% against 14.85% for Yamal. Yamal closed the gap in October. Kalshi had Kane at 51% and Yamal at 47% on October 5.

Bookmakers have already flipped. Oddschecker lists Yamal as the favorite at 10/11 and Kane at 6/5, and says the shift came when voting closed on September 28. With the votes in, the odds now reflect guesses about how voters leaned, not new performances.

Ballon d’Or Polymarket Odds: Why Are Kane and Yamal the Main Contenders?

Kane scored 73 goals for Bayern Munich and England, including 61 in 51 games for Bayern. He took the Bundesliga scoring title with 36 league goals, won the European Golden Shoe, and won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal with Bayern. England finished third at the World Cup.

Yamal, 18, scored 24 goals and added 17 assists in 45 club games. He won La Liga and its Player of the Season award, then played all 120 minutes of the World Cup final as Spain lifted the trophy. In short, Kane’s case rests on goals and club trophies, while Yamal’s rests on a league title plus a World Cup.

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When Will the Winner Be Known, and Who Won Before?

The ceremony is on Monday, October 26, at 8 pm BST at the London Palladium, the first time it has been held outside Paris. One hundred journalists vote.

Ousmane Dembélé won in 2025 after a season in which PSG won the Champions League, Ligue 1, and the French Cup. Yamal finished second, and Kane 13th. Rodri won in 2024, the first Spaniard to win since Luis Suárez in 1960. Messi holds the record with eight awards, the last in 2023, and Cristiano Ronaldo has five. Neither Kane nor Yamal has won one.

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