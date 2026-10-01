Fed October Odds: Hold Hits 66%, but Is a Hike Just Delayed?

Fed October odds have swung firmly toward a pause. Polymarket now puts the chance of no change at the Federal Reserve’s October 27–28 meeting at 66%, against 34% for a 25-basis-point hike. That extends a sharp reversal: just days ago, a hike led this market with about 67%.

The repricing came in two steps. On September 30, hold odds jumped 28 percentage points in 24 hours to 58.5%, as hike odds fell 27 points. After the August PCE report landed the same day, the hold lead widened further to 66%.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, trades near $84,116, up about 1.3% over 24 hours. The shift puts a hold in front, but it does not mean the Fed has changed course.

The odds of an October Rate Hike have plummeted to just 37% 🚨 https://t.co/nJN7Mb6blx pic.twitter.com/9dXUPtesn4 — Barchart (@Barchart) September 30, 2026

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth is On Polymarket

October Fed Odds: Why Did Fed October Odds Swing Toward a Hold?

That report was softer than expected. Headline PCE inflation rose 3.4% year over year, below the 3.7% forecast. Core PCE came in at 3.0%, against expectations of 3.3%. July’s figures were also revised down by 30 basis points each.

The October contract has now drawn nearly $20 million in volume. Larger moves in either direction sit below 1%, so the contest is a hold versus a 25-basis-point hike. The Fed’s current target range is 3.75%–4.00%. Inflation data and Fed hike odds remain closely linked, as traders reassess the next move after each release.

Still, these are market prices, not official forecasts or Fed commitments.

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Is a December Fed Hike Still on the Table?

The Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C.

Yes, and that is the key detail behind the headline numbers. Polymarket’s December contract prices a 74% chance of a 25-basis-point hike. A separate market gives an 82% chance of another rate hike in 2026. Traders also see a 97% chance of no rate cuts this year.

In other words, the market is pricing a delay, not a pivot. The risks remain two-sided. August CPI inflation of 3.4%, elevated price components in PMI data, a resilient labor market, and hawkish Fed comments all support the case for more tightening.

Bond markets point the same way. Polymarket traders see a 91% chance the 10-year Treasury yield reaches 5.3% before 2027, and a 64% chance it hits 5.4%.

More data before October 28, including the September jobs report, could shift Fed October odds again. Strong labor or inflation readings could revive bets on a hike, while weaker numbers could lock in a hold.

Bitcoin’s Macro Exposure: Does a Fed Hold Help Bitcoin?

Bitcoin just closed its 2nd-best Q3 in history. Ethereum just closed its BEST Q3 ever. We're SO back! pic.twitter.com/HZDkNLstyO — Crypto Rover (@cryptorover) October 1, 2026

Not automatically. A hike in October would tighten financial conditions at once. A delayed hike, though, still leaves a restrictive path in place. A hold may simply mean policymakers want more evidence before tightening again.

That matters for Bitcoin. A separate Bitcoin outlook centered on Fed decisions, Treasury yields, and inflation highlights the same channel: rates and financial conditions shape risk appetite, but they do not set Bitcoin’s direction alone.

The real question is no longer whether Polymarket has moved away from a hike. It is whether incoming data confirms that shift. Traders should treat these odds as one gauge of macro expectations, not proof that the Fed has committed to a pause.

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