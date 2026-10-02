October FOMC Polymarket odds now point firmly to a pause. Traders price an 84% chance the Federal Reserve holds rates at its October meeting, against just 16% for a 25-basis-point hike.

The shift followed New York Fed President John Williams’s signal that another increase does not require immediate action. These are market-implied odds, not a Fed forecast, and Williams left the door open to a hike later in 2026.

This is not simply a repricing of one meeting. It is a shift in the market’s near-term policy expectation, while the possibility of further tightening later in the year remains in view.

🔥MASSIVE: 🇺🇸 Fed rate hike odds just dropped to 13.8%. SEND EVERYTHING HIGHER🚀 https://t.co/4uPlHBfT3v pic.twitter.com/SikJmfeRYe — Max Crypto (@MaxCrypto) October 2, 2026

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth is On Polymarket

What Are October FOMC Polymarket Odds Showing Now?

The repricing has been fast. Hold odds jumped 35 percentage points in a day, while hike odds fell 33 points. Only a week ago, a hike led this market with about 67%.

The contract has drawn nearly $23 million in volume and is set to resolve on October 28. All other outcomes sit near zero:

25-basis-point cut: about 1%

50+ basis-point hike: under 1%

50+ basis-point cut: under 1%

The result depends on the change to the upper bound of the federal funds target range after the October 27–28 FOMC meeting. Under the market’s rules, a 12.5-basis-point move rounds up to the 25-basis-point bracket.

An earlier shift in Polymarket’s October Fed odds shows how quickly this market can swing. Because it remains live, prices can still move before the meeting.

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Did Williams Signal a Pause or an End to Hikes?

A pause, not an end. Williams said officials have time to review incoming data before deciding on another hike. He also said a further increase could still be appropriate later in 2026.

Reuters and Barron’s reported that his comments cooled expectations for an October move and shifted focus to later meetings. Polymarket backs that reading: a related market on a later 25-basis-point hike still sits at 66%, down from about 74% earlier this week.

That distinction matters. A higher chance of an October hold does not mean the Fed has turned dovish or ruled out more tightening. The question is now less about October and more about when, or whether, the next hike comes.

The Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C.

Bitcoin and Crypto: Potential Relief, Conditional on the Data

Possibly, but only for a while. An October pause could support crypto through better risk appetite and liquidity expectations. Still, that is a possible channel, not something the odds themselves measure.

For Bitcoin, Fed decisions matter through broader financial conditions, not as a direct price driver. With a later hike still in play, the latest repricing looks more like a delay than a policy pivot.

October FOMC Polymarket odds reflect expectations at one moment. New data and Fed comments could change them before the meeting.

The relationship between rate expectations and crypto positioning is also explored in reporting on Fed rate odds and Bitcoin volatility.

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