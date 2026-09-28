Prediction Market Oil Price: Will $106 Brent Hit Bitcoin?

Traders tracking the prediction market oil price saw a sharp jump on Monday 28 September. Brent futures rose $2.60, or 2.49%, to $106.92 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude gained $2.08, or 2.25%, to $94.49. The move followed President Donald Trump’s rejection of an Iranian proposal aimed at resolving the conflict around the Strait of Hormuz and reopening the waterway to shipping.

This is not simply an oil-price headline. The analytical question is whether a prolonged energy disruption revives inflation pressure, pushes Treasury yields higher, delays monetary easing, and forces investors to cut risk and leverage across asset classes, including crypto. That transmission chain, if it holds, is what would connect a Middle East supply shock to Bitcoin liquidity conditions rather than any direct trading link between the two markets.

BREAKING: WTI crude oil reclaims $98 as President Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal. pic.twitter.com/so5XmkhOOI — Bull Theory (@BullTheoryio) September 28, 2026

How Could a $106 Oil Shock Hit Bitcoin Liquidity?

The chain works in steps. High crude prices feed headline inflation. Hotter inflation can push yields up or delay central bank easing. Tighter conditions then reduce leverage and weigh on high-beta assets like Bitcoin. Market data has not yet confirmed the full chain for this episode.

Notably, prices are rising even as flows improve. Preliminary Kpler data showed Middle East crude exports rebounding to 12.8 million barrels per day in September, the highest since the war began in February.

Hormuz flows were on track for about 7.4 million barrels per day. The market may be pricing the risk of renewed disruption rather than a current shortage.

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Prediction Market Oil: What Will the Price Be Before the End of the Month?

Prediction market oil price data points to limited upside. On Polymarket, a contract on WTI’s September high, with about $8.6 million in volume, gave only a 14% chance of WTI reaching $100 by September 30. Odds for $105 stood at 3%, with $110 and above at 1% or less.

Other contracts tell a similar story. Traders price a 95% chance of WTI hitting $90 in October and an 89% chance of the US Dollar Index touching 99.00 this month. They also see a 32% chance that Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, which bypasses Hormuz, restarts by September 30, rising to 78% by October 31.

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The Capital Economics View and the Diplomatic Wildcard

Hamad Hussain, senior climate and commodities economist at Capital Economics, attributed Monday’s jump directly to Trump’s rejection of Iran’s proposal. Hussain also noted that while greater flows through the Strait of Hormuz were easing some of the upward price pressure, the broader oil market remained in a deficit – a distinction that matters because it suggests the price floor under Brent is structural, not just headline-driven.

Trump, for his part, told Axios in a Sunday phone interview that he expected U.S. negotiators to engage in further talks with Iran this week despite rejecting the current plan. That leaves diplomacy as a live variable capable of reversing the premium quickly, a dynamic Bitcoin traders have had to price around repeatedly since the conflict began in February.

Donald Trump signs the pledge.

Prediction Market Oil: Bull and Bear Paths for Risk Assets

The less bearish path for Bitcoin runs through continued U.S.-Iran talks and further normalization of Hormuz shipments, which would ease the geopolitical premium and reduce pressure on inflation expectations and rates. The bearish scenario, renewed disruption like Saturday’s Houthi missile and drone interception by Saudi forces, would sustain a market deficit, keeping Brent crude high and inflation risks active.

Confirmed monitoring points for the weeks ahead include Brent and WTI levels, Treasury yields, the dollar, inflation expectations, credit spreads, equity volatility, and Bitcoin futures open interest, funding rates and liquidation data. No specific Bitcoin price target or scenario probability is supported by the current evidence. The distinction that matters is between a one-day geopolitical premium and a persistent energy shock that shows up across bond yields and dollar liquidity simultaneously. The next round of U.S.-Iran talks and any fresh Hormuz-related disruption remain the immediate catalysts to watch.

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