PrimeXBT Unveils Black Friday Sale with 77% Off Bitcoin Trading Fees

This content is provided by a sponsor

PrimeXBT, a global crypto and CFD trading platform, is celebrating Black Friday with a limited-time promotion from November 27 to November 30, 2025. During the campaign, Bitcoin futures fees are being cut by 77%. The BTC/USDT taker rate drops from 0.045% to just 0.01%, meaning a $100,000 trade costs only $10 in fees.

Moreover, PrimeXBT’s zero-fee Crypto Futures program expands from 4 to 29 coin pairs, allowing traders to buy or sell those assets with zero trading fees during the sale. Last but not least, new PrimeXBT accounts can qualify for deposit bonuses by signing up during this period. Therefore, this PrimeXBT Black Friday sale delivers some of the year’s most trader-friendly crypto deals.

Bitcoin (BTC/USDT) Futures Fees Slashed by 77% As part of the PrimeXBT Black Friday offer, the Bitcoin futures trading fees have been drastically reduced. During the promotion period, BTC/USDT futures trades will incur only a 0.01% taker fee (maker fee remains at 0.01%). This 77% fee cut considerably lowers costs for high-volume traders. For example, a $100,000 BTC/USDT trade incurs only $10 in fees under the promotion. In the crypto trading industry, such low fees are exceptionally competitive. The offer is open to all eligible PrimeXBT users and runs through November 30, 2025, coinciding with one of the year’s busiest trading periods. In fact, PrimeXBT says this is a chance to trade the world’s most influential digital asset with the lowest fees on the market during this sale. Visit PrimeXBT

Zero-Fee Crypto Futures on 29 Pairs

PrimeXBT is also expanding its popular zero-fee Crypto Futures initiative for Black Friday. The platform’s 0% fee program has been expanded from 4 coins to 29 crypto futures pairs. In other words, taker and maker fees on these 29 selected markets are zero during the promotion, allowing traders to diversify or test new strategies without incurring trading costs.

The expanded list covers a mix of well-known and emerging assets. For example, futures on tokens such as Axie Infinity (AXS/USDT), IOTA (IOTA/USDT), Elrond (EGLD/USDT), and Tezos (XTZ/USDT) are included in the zero-fee list. Traders can now access popular altcoins like these without paying any trading fees.

This means users can enter and exit positions on these altcoins freely, which can help with hedging or strategy testing at no extra cost. PrimeXBT says this expansion gives traders more freedom to diversify, explore new markets, and maximise trading while saving big on costs.

Deposit Bonuses for New Traders

PrimeXBT often provides bonus incentives to encourage new accounts, and the Black Friday sale is no exception. During this promotion, new users who register and make a qualifying deposit may receive bonus funds.

Promotional reports suggest that first-time traders can earn deposit bonuses of up to $7,000 by signing up and funding their account under this campaign (terms and conditions apply).

These bonuses typically come with wagering or turnover requirements before they can be withdrawn. For example, deposit bonuses are generally awarded as a percentage of the deposited amount and are released gradually as the user trades.

PrimeXBT: A Platform Trusted by Millions

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker built on transparency and innovation. Since launching in 2018, it has grown to serve over 1,000,000 traders in more than 150 countries. The platform offers advanced trading on crypto futures as well as CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, and Forex.

Users can also buy, sell, and securely store cryptocurrencies within PrimeXBT’s integrated platform. PrimeXBT offers zero-fee deposits and withdrawals, as well as advanced features such as MetaTrader 5 and copy trading. The platform is fully regulated and provides 24/7 customer support.

In summary, the PrimeXBT Black Friday campaign delivers unparalleled savings for crypto traders this holiday season. By slashing Bitcoin futures fees by 77% and offering zero-fee trading on dozens of other altcoin futures, the platform makes it cheaper than ever to trade a broad range of digital assets.

Traders interested in these offers should log in or sign up at PrimeXBT and complete their trades before the promotion ends at 12:00 UTC on November 30, 2025.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.