As Pump.fun Falters, Snorter Token Preps the Next Solana Blastoff – ICO Just Shy of $3M

Pump.fun (PUMP) could be on the verge of collapse as revenue share continues to slip toward its top rival, LetsBonk.

For the new Telegram‑based meme coin sniper Snorter Bot Token (SNORT), that shift simply means a new launchpad to lock onto and another stream of meme coins to target for 100x plays.

Snorter has raised nearly $3 million in early-stage funding to build a trading bot calibrated to monitor mempools and DEX events on whatever launchpad is leading.

If that’s LetsBonk, it becomes part of Snorter’s radar, right alongside other launchpads generating high‑potential tokens.

Early adopters can join the Snorter Bot Token presale at the current price of $0.1003 per SNORT for the next 24 hours before the price increases at the next funding stage.

Pump.fun’s Endgame Has Arrived

The meme coin battle is heating up, and Pump.fun looks close to losing its title of top launchpad to LetsBonk.

For almost all of July – and now into August – LetsBonk has surpassed Pump.fun in daily volume, token launches, and revenue.

In July, LetsBonk averaged around 15,000 tokens deployed daily, with peaks hitting over 28,000. Pump.fun, by comparison, stayed under 10,000. In the past 24 hours alone, LetsBonk recorded about 18,000 deployed tokens versus Pump.fun’s 5,400.

Revenue tells the same story. Over the past 24 hours, LetsBonk collected $1.1 million in fees, while Pump.fun earned $273,000.

It’s a clear sign Pump.fun is losing ground, which is a sharp turn for a platform that raised $500 million in its ICO in just minutes last month. From a peak of $0.006812, PUMP is now down more than 50%.

Meme coins aren’t disappearing, but token deployers are moving to the next big thing. LetsBonk’s features, like auto‑listing, liquidity integration, and higher creator revenue (1% of trading volume compared to Pump.fun’s 0.05%), make it the practical choice for launches.

Plus the fact that it already has the massive Bonk community behind it only accelerated the exodus.

Snorter Bot Token is built to track meme coins wherever they launch, zooming in on moonshot opportunities in real time. And it’s not just spotting the next breakout token – Snorter is set to roll out advantages the current crop of trading bots can’t touch.

Bot Traders Are on the Move, and Snorter’s the Destination

Just as investors have been moving from Pump.fun to LetsBonk, the capital flowing into Snorter Bot’s presale suggests a similar shift is underway in the Telegram bot space. Traders are backing the presale because they see the potential for a bot outperforming current leaders.

Snorter starts with a clear cost advantage. Its 0.85% fee, available to SNORT holders, is the lowest in the market, undercutting Banana Gun, Maestro, and Trojan.

Its Fast Sniper feature is built to catch meme coins at launch with precision and works by scanning mempools and DEX events. It detects the instant liquidity is added and executes buy orders in milliseconds, with private RPC endpoints pushing that edge further by identifying liquidity pool creations and tradable pairs almost instantly.

The Solana‑native design also delivers an efficiency edge. Even Ethereum‑based bots that have expanded to multiple chains still face transaction delays and higher costs. Solana’s throughput keeps Snorter fast and cost‑effective across every trade.

Like any solid Telegram bot, risk controls are a core feature. MEV protection shields traders from bots or validators that reorder transactions for profit, causing slippage or poor execution. Honeypot detection tests token contracts before executing trades, avoiding coins that allow buying but block selling.

With these advantages stacked together, traders see Snorter as the next‑generation bot built for the market’s current demands, and the presale is their chance to back a future leader in its niche.

The Meme Coin Future Powered by LetsBonk and Snorter

In the coming months, with Snorter live and LetsBonk dominating meme coin launches, the flow for traders could look like this.

LetsBonk’s auto‑listing pushes new tokens live on Raydium or Jupiter’s LaunchLab almost instantly. Snorter monitors the mempool and DEX smart contracts for these events, watching for real-time pool creation and liquidity additions.

When a token graduates from LetsBonk’s bonding curve, Snorter’s private RPC endpoints are already locked in. The moment the LP address and tradable pair are confirmed, the bot executes the buy order in milliseconds. Solana’s speed ensures minimal latency and lower costs than Ethereum‑based competitors.

As LetsBonk’s volume grows, Snorter’s configuration can whitelist its liquidity contracts, allowing even faster targeting of launches with strong ROI potential.

For SNORT holders, this flow magnifies the upside. Holding the token unlocks the lowest 0.85% fee, higher trading capacity, and priority access to advanced features – all of which compound possible returns on the rapid entries Snorter delivers.

Hold $SNORT. Enter trading leagues. Ain’t no other bot like it. pic.twitter.com/kcQl9cXvIg — Snorter (@SnorterToken) August 1, 2025

In a launch environment as fast as LetsBonk’s, every second counts and Snorter’s speed is what turns those seconds into chances at catching the next 100x meme coin.

Snorter Bot Token Presale Is Reshaping Telegram Trading as We Know It

The market thrives on change, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see LetsBonk driving the final nail into Pump.fun’s coffin. Soon after, Snorter will be carving through Telegram trading bots that can’t match what it brings to the table.

If you want in, head to the Snorter Bot Token site. Purchase options include SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, and even credit card payments.

Snorter recommends using Best Wallet – its integrated partner wallet that shows your SNORT presale balance in‑app and gives you exclusive access to new token launches through the Upcoming Tokens section.

Best Wallet is available now on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Follow Snorter on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

The hunt for the next 100x starts here.

Visit Snorter Token

