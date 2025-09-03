Pump.fun Price Prediction: $62M in Buybacks Sends PUMP Flying – Is This Just the Warm-Up Before a Full-Blown 10x?

This content is provided by a sponsor

Pump.fun’s native token, PUMP, has been gaining traction as the platform doubles down on its aggressive buyback campaign.

With over $62.6 million spent to repurchase 16.5 billion tokens, the team is creating a steady source of demand that is beginning to reflect in market performance.

$PUMP has bought back 5% of the circ supply, with about 4% of that in the last month and is generating high revenue once again. 1% a week is a pretty free trade. I think this will be trading over the ico price in the very near future, and possibly even towards ath’s as long… pic.twitter.com/8gqfWxbDO7 — 🐧 Pentoshi (@Pentosh1) September 2, 2025

Buybacks Fueling Momentum

Pump.fun has been purchasing between $1.3 million and $2.3 million worth of PUMP tokens per day over the past week.

Unlike many projects that rely on treasuries or token emissions, Pump.fun’s strategy is funded by organic revenue streams, mainly fees from users launching meme coins on the platform.

So far, the strategy is working. PUMP has climbed 31% over the past month and is up 30% over the past week, currently trading at $0.003830.

PUMP Price Analysis: Bullish or Bearish From Here?

The PUMP chart below shows a tightening wedge formation with momentum indicators tilting bullish.

The RSI sits near 63, signaling positive momentum without being heavily overbought, while the MACD is crossing into bullish territory, hinting at potential upside continuation.

If buybacks continue and PUMP breaks past near-term resistance at $0.0065, the chart projects an explosive upside move.

The bullish target sits around $0.039, representing a 1,000% rally from current levels.

On the downside, failure to hold support could see PUMP revisit the $0.0026–$0.0028 range, a zone highlighted by prior consolidation.

A breakdown from there risks a 33% correction, bringing the token back toward its August lows.

Is a 10x Really on the Table?

With Pump.fun committing tens of millions in daily buybacks, the project is effectively creating a self-reinforcing cycle of demand.

The bullish chart structure aligns with this fundamental support, making the case for a potential 10x run not just hype, but a plausible scenario if market sentiment continues to favor meme coins.

PUMP to Soar but $HYPER Presale Dominates Sentiment

With PUMP gearing up for a massive rally, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a Bitcoin Layer-2 ecosystem, is making a lot of noise, raising $13.6 million in its ongoing presale.

Unlike other ecosystems that rely on altcoins, Bitcoin Hyper aims to bring memes, DeFi tokens, and NFTs onto Bitcoin’s secure blockchain.

The project focuses on solving two of Bitcoin’s most persistent challenges, i.e., slow transaction speeds and high fees.

By building a Layer-2 network, it promises to maintain Bitcoin’s unmatched security while improving efficiency and scalability.

At the center of this ecosystem is the HYPER token, which powers gas fees, staking, governance, and decentralized applications.

To encourage early participation, the project is offering staking rewards of up to 80% APY during its presale.

You can buy $HYPER simply by visiting the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connecting a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

Once done, swap existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete the transaction.

