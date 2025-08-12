Pump.fun Regains Lead, While Snorter Bot Token Expands to Every Launchpad — ICO Hits $3M

This content is provided by a sponsor

With over $3 million now raised, Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) is closing in on the launch of its tech stack – built with one mission in mind: finding 100x meme coin opportunities.

This milestone comes as Pump.fun reclaims a decisive lead in the meme coin launchpad race, outpacing LetsBonk in both revenue and token launches – just days after it looked like LetsBonk had hammered the final nail in Pump.fun’s coffin.

For Snorter, it makes no difference where the next wave starts. The bot will be deep in the mempool and watching DEX events, ready to identify meme coins primed to pump and fire buy orders in milliseconds to secure the earliest entries either way.

Early backers can join the ongoing presale, which funds the development of the Solana-based Telegram trading bot’s technology development and marketing push. SNORT is priced at $0.1011 for the next two days before moving to the next funding stage.

How it feels auto-sniping with $SNORT and catching pumps all day every day. pic.twitter.com/FO7eoz0cHe — Snorter (@SnorterToken) August 11, 2025

Pump.fun Bounces Back Following a Month of LetsBonk Dominance

Just when it seemed like the glory days of Pump.fun as the world’s top meme coin launchpad were over, the platform that defined much of the meme coin supercycle has staged a comeback.

The shift follows a month-long run where LetsBonk – a Solana-based launchpad built by the BONK community – had taken the lead in both daily tokens deployed and revenue share. From July 6 to August 6, LetsBonk averaged $1 million in daily revenue compared to Pump.fun’s $451,000.

That streak ended on August 6, and the reversal has been sharp. Pump.fun is now averaging $1.39 million in daily revenue, while LetsBonk has dropped to $152,000. A big driver may be Pump.fun’s new liquidity arm, which funds selected projects within its ecosystem – a draw for new launches hoping to secure early backing.

This renewed activity has also lifted PUMP’s price, with a 12.3% gain since last week. The token is now down 47.9% from its all-time high, a notable recovery for a project that raised $500 million in minutes during its July 12 ICO.

Adding to the bullish sentiment, Pump.fun has been using platform revenue for an aggressive buyback program, already repurchasing around 0.67% of the total supply.

The question now is whether Pump.fun can maintain its lead. LetsBonk still offers features like auto-listing, liquidity integration, and higher creator revenue (1% of trading volume versus Pump.fun’s 0.05%), making it a strong contender for future launches.

Wherever the Pump Happens, Snorter’s Snout Is on the Scene

Snorter Bot Token has built its presale war chest for one purpose: to find meme coins with 100x potential, no matter whether Pump.fun or LetsBonk holds the launchpad crown.

Its Fast Sniper feature tracks new launches as soon as they hit the market. By monitoring DEXs and mempools, it can fire buy orders the instant liquidity is added. Private RPC endpoints make identifying liquidity pool creations and tradable pairs almost instant.

For instance, if LetsBonk overtakes Pump.fun once more, new tokens autolisted on Raydium or Jupiter’s LaunchLab are detected in seconds, giving users a first-mover advantage.

If Pump.fun stays ahead, Snorter watches for the exact moment a token graduates from its bonding curve to a DEX like Raydium, then executes buy orders in milliseconds by tracking the Pump.fun contract and DEX events.

This means Snorter is always positioned to get in before the crowd, wherever the launch happens.

Catching a token at its lowest price point before traders pile in is where the possibility of 100x gains is born, and that’s the clear edge Snorter has over its competitors.

Why Presale Investors Are Backing Snorter Bot Token’s Advantage

When Snorter launches, it could be the difference-maker retail traders need to tap into the kind of returns usually reserved for whales.

In meme coin trading, whales thrive by acting on privileged information or through connections that give them access to details before the public sees them. With automation like Snorter’s, that advantage can be narrowed, leveling the playing field for everyday traders.

Whales often buy in early, pump the price, and draw in retail investors – only to use them as exit liquidity. But if retail traders can spot those moves as they’re starting, they can position themselves earlier and sometimes even beat the whales to the entry.

Take Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN) as a prime example. Launched on Pump.fun, it quickly rocketed from as low as $0.04 to a peak of $2.11.

If a retail trader had been running Snorter’s Fast Sniper that day, the bot could have caught the pool creation the instant it graduated to Raydium and locked in that $0.04 entry or better.

On that move alone, a $5,000 position would have swelled to roughly $263,750 at the peak – all from an automated entry that happened before most of the market even knew the token existed.

This is why Snorter Bot Token is on some serious heat heading into launch, and the retail crowd contributing to its presale is banking on its tech stack delivering.

They believe the Fast Sniper alone is critical, plus the other advantages Snorter brings – from MEV protection that shields entries from front-running, to honeypot detection that filters out malicious contracts, to copytrading that lets newcomers mirror the plays of top-performing traders.

All of it stacks on top of Solana-native speed and the lowest 0.85% fee in the sector, creating a package designed to give retail traders a real shot at whale-level returns.

Supporting the Bot, Betting on the SNORT Token

Every SNORT token represents a stake in the growth of the new Telegram trading bot. Like Pump.fun, which has run buybacks, the Snorter team’s goal is not only to give users an edge in trading, but also to ensure SNORT holders get their money’s worth.

Each presale contribution goes toward building the technology, with 20% of funds allocated to marketing – a critical push to make Snorter Bot Token not just a leader in trading tools, but also a standout in the utility meme coin space.

Head to the Snorter Bot Token site to purchase SNORT using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card. Snorter recommends using Best Wallet – its integrated partner wallet that displays your SNORT presale balance in-app and gives you exclusive access to new token launches through its Upcoming Tokens section.

Best Wallet is available now on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Follow Snorter on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

Visit Snorter Token

