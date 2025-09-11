PUMP Price Prediction: Binance.US Listing Sends PUMP Flying – Meme Coin Season 2 is Starting Now

This content is provided by a sponsor

PUMP, the native token of Pump.fun meme coin generator, has been on a meteoric rise, soaring over 7% in the past 24 hours with a 38% increase in trading volume.

On the weekly timeframe, PUMP has rallied nearly 40%, fueled by a major catalyst.

Deposits for $PUMP are now open on https://t.co/AZwoBOgsqS! Trading on the PUMP/USDT pair will begin on Sep 10 at 7 a.m. EDT.@pumpdotfun is a popular Solana-native launchpad that lets anyone create a token and trade it instantly via an automated bonding-curve market. — Binance.US 🇺🇸 (@BinanceUS) September 9, 2025

Binance.US Has Listed PUMP

Binance.US, the American arm of the world’s largest exchange by volume, opened PUMP deposits on September 9, with trading against USDT going live the following day.

The move immediately expanded PUMP’s exposure to US investors, sparking bullish momentum across the meme coin community.

Also, Pump.fun has repurchased over $84 million worth of tokens since its launch two months ago, including $12.2 million in the latest round.

$PUMP buybacks still going strong They did $2.5m worth yesterday, more than their revenue lol You can just tail these buys and make money but you wouldn’t believe it pic.twitter.com/WM1KuZbGfO — Reetika (@ReetikaTrades) September 10, 2025

These daily buybacks have cut circulating supply by 6.11%, creating sustained upward price pressure while showcasing the team’s commitment to token value.

PUMP Price Analysis: Bullish and Bearish Scenarios

The 4-hour chart shows PUMP breaking out of its ascending channel with strong volume, but price action is now approaching a critical decision point.

At the time of writing, PUMP trades around $0.00555, having pulled back slightly after tapping key resistance near $0.00646.

If bulls reclaim control and break above the resistance zone, the next leg higher could take PUMP toward $0.00809, representing a potential 145% gain from current levels.

This would mark a strong continuation of the uptrend and could position PUMP as a front-runner in the next wave of meme coin rallies.

However, failure to hold current support could lead to a deeper retracement.

A drop toward $0.00420 would be the first bearish target, with a more aggressive correction eyeing the lower support zone around $0.00385 – a potential 24% decline.

For now, momentum remains intact, with RSI above 60 and MACD still in bullish territory, but traders should watch for confirmation at the next retest of resistance.

Meme Coin Season 2

PUMP’s Binance.US listing and consistent buyback program have firmly placed it in the spotlight.

While short-term volatility remains likely, especially given overbought signals, the long-term bullish narrative is difficult to ignore.

If PUMP maintains its trajectory, Meme Coin Season 2 could indeed be starting, with PUMP leading the charge.

PUMP Charges Ahead: PEPENODE Presale Under Spotlight

With PUMP eyeing a parabolic rally, PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), a new mine-to-earn project that reimagines the concept of crypto mining, is quickly gaining momentum in the market.

The project has already raised over $979,000 in its ongoing presale, with just one day left until the next price increase.

Unlike traditional mining, which requires expensive hardware, technical expertise, and significant energy consumption, PEPENODE introduces a fully virtual mining system.

Users can build digital server rooms, purchase nodes, and upgrade facilities to maximize their rewards. This gamified approach removes barriers to entry, making mining more accessible to a wider audience.

The token’s design incorporates deflationary mechanics to strengthen long-term value. Roughly 70% of tokens spent on node purchases and upgrades are permanently burned, reducing circulating supply over time.

Built on Ethereum, early buyers of the project will receive an attractive 1404% in staking reward as well.

To buy $PEPNODE, simply visit the official PEPENODE website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

Simply swap existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete the transaction in seconds.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

