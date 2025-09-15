Pump Price Prediction: PUMP Hits New All-Time High as Streamer Coins Explode – New 100x Narrative Is Here

This content is provided by a sponsor

Meme coin generator Pump.fun’s flagship token PUMP has staged a remarkable comeback.

After weeks of stagnancy and a sharp mid-July crash, the token shot up more than 50% in the past week, claiming the $0.008 price tag.

As per CoinMarketCap data, the PUMP trading volume has skyrocketed past $1.2 billion, making it one of the most actively-traded tokens in the market.

Streamer Coins Lead Ecosystem Revival

Pump.fun revived its controversial livestreaming feature while pledging to redistribute 50% of revenues back into the ecosystem. This move, paired with surging adoption of Pump ecosystem tokens, is fueling the rally.

Streamer-linked tokens like RASMR gained 13.3% over the past week, while BAGWORK soared 22% in just one day. Moreover, Feed the People (FTP) rocketed by 146% in 24 hours, signaling strong demand across the ecosystem.

Traders now view Pump.fun as more than just a fad, with its tokens beginning to show signs of utility and integration.

PUMP Price Analysis: Bullish Targets Ahead

On the 8-hour chart, PUMP is consolidating after its explosive breakout. The token recently broke above a long-term resistance zone, confirming a bullish structure.

If PUMP holds a strong base at $0.002, the price level could provide downside protection if bears regain control. The token also faces selling pressure near the $0.01 psychological level.

Interestingly, if bulls continue to dominate, PUMP could soar past $0.10 (1,328% gain) in the medium term. A long-term breakout could carry PUMP toward $0.70 (10,000% gain), solidifying its status as a new-generation meme coin powerhouse.

A New 100x Narrative?

PUMP’s rapid return to $0.008, backed by exploding ecosystem tokens and massive volume growth, shows the platform’s active community.

The project’s shift toward rewarding streamers with ecosystem coins gives it a unique twist in the crowded meme coin sector.

If PUMP can sustain its momentum and capitalize on its new utility-driven narrative, traders could be witnessing the early stages of another 100x breakout story in crypto.

PUMP Comeback Fuels PEPENODE Virtual Mining Presale

With PUMP eyeing a massive comeback, PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) is reimagining the concept of crypto mining by turning it into an interactive, game-like experience that lowers the barriers to entry.

In its ongoing presale, the project has already raised a massive $1.14 million with each $PEPENODE priced at $0.0010575, with 6 hours until the next price increase.

Instead of needing expensive hardware or technical know-how, the platform lets users build and upgrade a virtual mining rig by setting up digital server rooms, purchasing miner nodes, and enhancing facilities inside a gamified simulator.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, $PEPENODE ensures compatibility with wallets, exchanges, and DeFi applications.

Its tokenomics follow a deflationary model, with roughly 70% of tokens spent on node purchases and upgrades permanently burned, reducing supply over time.

Early buyers of the token are eligible for up to 1,181% in staking rewards as well.

To buy, simply visit the official PEPENODE website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can use existing crypto or a bank card to complete the purchase.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned.

