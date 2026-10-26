Quant’s QNT crypto token jumped 13% on Monday, October 26, to about $214, the best performance of any top-100 coin. Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped and the total crypto market cap fell 1.6%. But why the sudden pump? No new announcement came with it. The buyers simply came back to a story they already knew: The Clearing House’s tokenized-deposit network for America’s biggest banks.

QNT touched $223.96 on Binance before easing, and it is now up almost 100% in a month. What is driving the green candles, and is the rally built to last?

$QNT rising from the grave by the necromancer pic.twitter.com/HUFVlQIK2i — AltsDaddy (@AltsDaddycom) October 26, 2026

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Green Candle in a Red Market: Why Is QNT Crypto Rising Today?

Spot buying, not leverage. Binance’s QNT spot pair had traded $27.4 million by 15:00 UTC, more than double its daily average over the past week, and most of it arrived between 08:00 and 12:00 UTC.

The derivatives market barely moved. Open interest in OKX’s QNT perpetual is only about $340,000, and funding there is slightly negative, which means traders betting against QNT are paying the ones betting on it. A rally that shorts are paying for has not been built on borrowed money.

The buying is also coming from the U.S. After Binance, the largest QNT market today is Coinbase’s dollar pair, with about $26 million in volume, and Kraken’s ranks third. That fits the story behind the token.

What Is the Clearing House Deal Behind QNT?

💥BREAKING: Quant selected by The Clearing House for the interoperability layer of its US tokenized deposit network. Trillions of dollars will be on chain though #Quant pic.twitter.com/mPxO1i22Ae — CRYPTO CAPTAIN (@UniverseTwenty) October 26, 2026

It is the reason QNT quadrupled in four days in September, from $70.62 to $286.26. On September 24, The Clearing House, the payments company owned by the largest U.S. banks, chose Quant to run the interoperability layer of its On-Chain Money Initiative. The network will let banks settle tokenized deposits, digital versions of ordinary bank deposits, and connect them to the RTP and CHIPS payment systems.

The timeline is long. Design and bank integration run through the autumn, the first banks are due to be onboarded in the first quarter of 2027, and live transactions are targeted for the second quarter. Revenue for Quant is still a 2027 event.

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Supply makes the moves sharper. Of a maximum 14.6 million QNT, 14.56 million already circulate, so there are no large unlocks waiting to meet new demand. With a market cap of about $3.1 billion, it does not take much buying to move the price.

QNT Price Analysis: Can It Reclaim $250?

The chart explains why buyers chose this week. QNT’s month-long pullback from the September 27 high of $373 ended on Saturday at $173.56, right on its 50-day EMA, now $172.91, and close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the August-to-September rally at $176.65. Monday’s candle then broke the October 21 high of $212.87.

Support sits at $200, where the 4-hour swing lows from last week cluster, and then at $173.50, the 50-day EMA and Saturday’s low. A daily close back below $200 would turn Monday’s breakout into a failed one.

Resistance stands at $251.60, the 38.2% retracement, close to the $255 highs that capped every bounce from October 8 to 10. A close above it would open the way to the early-October highs near $270.

QNT is still 43% below its September high and half its 2021 record of $427.42. But on a red day, the QNT crypto chart shows spot buyers, many of them trading in dollars, paying up for a token tied to the U.S. banking system, with very little leverage behind them.

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