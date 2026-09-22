According to recent Ripple news, the XRP Ledger’s PermissionDelegationV1_1 amendment began its two-week activation period on 21 September 2026, following approval from 29 validators. Data from XRPScan puts the earliest possible go-live at 11:18 a.m. UTC on October 5, 2026, contingent on validator support remaining above 80% for the full countdown period. The amendment is a corrected replacement for a prior version of Permission Delegation that contained a critical bug.

This is not simply a routine amendment vote. It is XRPL’s second attempt to deliver a protocol-level permission system aimed at regulated asset issuers, and the outcome doubles as a test of whether validators will back a feature that touches account-level controls after an earlier implementation failed before reaching mainnet.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best Low-Cap Crypto

Ripple News: How the 80% Threshold Governs the Countdown

The mechanism functions as follows: the amendment ships in xrpld 3.3.0 and follows the XLS-75 technical standard, which defines how account holders can assign specific authorities to other accounts without transferring signing keys. If support falls to 80% or below at any point during the two-week window, the proposal fails outright and the 14-day countdown resets from zero. Mechanism similar to the one that governed the recent BatchV1_1 validator vote.

Permission Delegation itself lets an issuer grant targeted authorities, to compliance officers, asset movers, or other operational roles, while retaining the ability to revoke those permissions instantly. Certain account-level controls remain non-transferable by design, a safeguard meant to prevent delegates from escalating their own privileges. That structure mirrors the 80% validator threshold discussed in prior coverage of XRPL amendment support levels, where sustained supermajority backing, not a single vote count, determines activation.

XRPL Governance: A Second Chance After an Earlier Implementation Failure

The original Permission Delegation feature contained a critical bug and was disabled or replaced before it could activate on mainnet, according to the amendment’s official history. PermissionDelegationV1_1 is the hardened version that emerged from that process, bundled into the broader xrpld 3.3.0 release alongside other amendments covered in earlier reporting on XRPL’s validator adoption and amendment-activation requirements.

The specific year, discovery date, and exploit mechanics of the original bug are not established in the primary record reviewed for this article, and are omitted here pending independent verification.

What is established is the current validator-voting arithmetic: 29 votes now stand behind the corrected amendment, a marked shift from earlier points in the process when support sat well below the activation bar.

Sign Up With MergeX And Trade Crypto

Why Ripple Sees Protocol-Level Delegation as Key for RLUSD

With 29 Yes votes Permission Delegation is

now also in 2-Week activation on the XRP Ledger! ✅ Big enabler for institutions, get ready to see them come on chain on the XRP Ledger! What is this feature again?

Permission Delegation is compliance & operations building block 🧵:… pic.twitter.com/SB1HwMhEG0 — Vet (@Vet_X0) September 21, 2026

Lauren Berta, Ripple’s stablecoin product lead, linked the upgrade to institutional capabilities for regulated asset issuers, particularly RLUSD, framing it as a way to achieve separation of duties at the protocol level rather than through off-chain workarounds. She noted that the RLUSD team has already begun building and testing the functionality in a development environment, though that testing does not constitute mainnet integration. Mayukha Vadari, a RippleX engineer, separately pointed to a retail use case: holders of blackholed issuer accounts could delegate select responsibilities, such as managing an account domain, to a trusted account before permanently locking their issuer keys.

The activation timeline places the vote in close proximity to Ripple Swell, the company’s annual conference scheduled for October 27 to 29, though the primary reporting frames this as likely relevant to conference discussions rather than a confirmed agenda item. For now, the Ripple news that matters most is whether validator consensus holds above 80% through October 5.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Reveals Upcoming Coinbase Listings

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.