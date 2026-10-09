In Ripple news today, Ripple Prime is reportedly providing total-return-swap financing to leveraged exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers. This marks its entry in a U.S. sector that Morningstar Direct data counts at 593 funds and more than $256 billion in assets.

The figure describes the ETFs’ combined assets, not Ripple Prime’s financing book, revenue, or the amount of capital it has committed. The report, published on Friday, October 9, 2026, places the prime-brokerage business in a fee-generating segment of institutional finance.

This is not simply a crypto company adding another product. It is a nonbank firm entering a financing business traditionally dominated by banks, as tighter capital limits create room for competitors. Ripple acquired Hidden Road for $1.25 billion and now operates the brokerage as Ripple Prime; the reported transactions do not establish any role for XRP or RLUSD.

The move also fits Ripple’s broader effort to build fee-generating businesses beyond its digital-asset holdings, though the ETF financing report does not quantify its contribution. A large addressable pool of fund assets is not evidence of equivalent business volume for Ripple, and that distinction matters.

🚨 Ripple Just Stole Wall Street’s Most Lucrative Side Hustle and Banks Are Scrambling Ripple Prime is now quietly financing leveraged ETFs that amplify daily stock moves, charging fees that used to go almost exclusively to big banks and broker-dealers. One fund (the Tradr 2X… pic.twitter.com/YSXGlSqgQB — Pumpius (@pumpius) October 8, 2026

Join Coinspeaker’s $1,000 Prize Drop on Bybit

Leveraged ETF Financing: How the Swap Works

Leveraged ETFs use total-return swaps and other derivatives to amplify the daily moves of individual stocks or indexes. Rather than holding all the securities needed to create that exposure, a fund can receive it through a swap from a bank or broker, paying a financing charge in return.

The provider manages its exposure by hedging, including through purchases of the underlying security or transactions with other market participants. That structure generates financing income for the counterparty, but it also leaves the provider exposed if a sharp move in the underlying asset overwhelms the fund’s equity.

The report cites the Tradr 2X Long SDNK Daily ETF as a pricing example. As of Wednesday, October 7, its financing charge was tied to the overnight bank funding rate plus four percentage points, which worked out to roughly 8% on an annualized basis at that time. It is a variable-rate example, not a fixed rate for Ripple Prime’s other clients.

These charges are separate from management fees and are reflected in a fund’s net asset value. For investors holding a leveraged ETF over longer periods, financing costs interact with daily resetting and compounding, potentially weighing on returns. A sufficiently large one-day decline in the underlying stock can also wipe out a fund’s equity and leave its swap counterparty facing losses.

The reported arrangement is conventional institutional financing, not evidence that XRP or RLUSD is serving as collateral, settlement currency, or a reference asset. Ripple’s potential role in a broader settlement stack does not confirm use in these specific swaps; RLUSD’s potential role as a settlement rail remains distinct from the transaction details reported here.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best New Crypto to Hodl

Ripple Prime and the Nonbank Financing Competition

BREAKING: Ripple Prime arranges swap financing for leveraged ETFs, expanding into a market dominated by traditional banks.@Ripple pic.twitter.com/wniJXT5cCI — MSB Intel (@MSBIntel) October 8, 2026

Morningstar Direct data puts the U.S. total at 593 leveraged ETFs, including 426 single-stock funds. The report notes that regulators first approved single-stock leveraged funds in 2022. Noel Kimmel, president of Ripple Prime, characterized swap financing as an increasingly important part of the business.

Banks have long supplied much of this financing, but tighter limits on the risks they can take are opening space for nonbank providers. The report also identifies Jane Street and Clear Street as firms gaining ground. Ripple Prime is already working with ETF providers and is seeking business from other investment managers, including hedge funds.

On Tuesday, October 6, Ripple Prime announced prime brokerage, clearing, and financing services for Brevan Howard across multiple asset classes. That client expansion places the firm’s activity beyond crypto trading and payments and into a market where revenue depends on financing positions and managing the associated balance-sheet and counterparty risks. Ripple Prime is a financing provider in this arrangement, not the ETF sponsor or asset manager.

Ripple News: Financing Scale and Risk

As Ripple builds businesses beyond XRP, its broader revenue strategy provides context for why institutional fees matter, but does not establish the size of this particular business.

For readers following Ripple news, the key measures are client growth, the scale of Ripple Prime’s financing activity, and how it hedges exposures when markets move sharply. The available reporting does not disclose revenue from leveraged-ETF financing or establish whether XRP or RLUSD is used in the transactions.

The $256 billion figure reflects market size, not Ripple’s share. The key issue is not entry into a large ETF sector, but Ripple’s funding contribution, retained risks, and whether prime brokerage can yield significant fees beyond crypto and payments.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best Low-Cap Crypto

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.