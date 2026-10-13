Ripple News: RLUSD Custody Goes Live at Standard Chartered

In Ripple news today, Standard Chartered launched institutional custody for RLUSD issued on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) on 12 October 2026, making the service available to eligible clients through its Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) branch, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Announced in Singapore, the launch is distinct from a planned arrangement with Ripple and LMAX Group to make RLUSD eligible collateral for agreed trading and collateral-management products; that integration is not yet live.

JUST IN: Standard Chartered launches institutional custody for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on $XRP Ledger. pic.twitter.com/DtI0z3qZKq — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) October 12, 2026

This is not simply a custody listing. It connects a live bank custody service with a proposed workflow for institutions to use stablecoin value as trading collateral without transferring the underlying RLUSD directly to a venue.

Ripple holders will be hoping this level of institutional adoption will be reflected in price action, as XRP USD currently trades at $1.38, down 2.5% on the day after losing its key support level of $1.40.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

Ripple News: What Is Live and What Remains Planned for the Standard Chartered Collaboration?

Standard Chartered has launched custody support for RLUSD on XRPL for eligible institutional clients through its DIFC branch, operating under a DFSA-regulated framework.

The bank, along with Ripple and LMAX Group, plans to make RLUSD eligible as collateral for certain LMAX products, using a collateral-mirroring model.

This allows the trading group to reflect the collateral’s value without directly transferring RLUSD. The initiative aims to enhance flexibility in digital asset management, reduce operational risks, and improve capital efficiency.

However, implementation depends on regulatory approvals and testing, and holding an asset at a bank doesn’t guarantee trading venues will accept it as margin.

(SOURCE: DefiLlama)

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Standard Chartered and LMAX: The Institutional Framework

The announcement describes this as the next phase of collaboration to support institutional adoption of RLUSD. Its stated framework combines LMAX Group’s institutional market infrastructure with Standard Chartered’s digital-asset custody capabilities.

The custody launch covers RLUSD issued on the XRP Ledger; the announcement does not set a collateral go-live date or claim that eligibility is already enabled.

The arrangement also sits within a broader conversation about how stablecoins can connect custody and trading infrastructure, rather than serving only payments or settlement.

RLUSD’s planned role in institutional payments and tokenized finance provides related context, while the present announcement’s concrete step is custody for eligible clients and a separate, conditional collateral plan.

For the proposed integration, the mechanism functions as follows: Standard Chartered would safeguard the underlying asset, while LMAX would recognize mirrored collateral value under the parties’ agreed arrangements.

Whether that model delivers the stated operational and capital benefits will depend on its implementation and the applicable controls; the announcement establishes no broader adoption or expansion to other products.

JUST IN: Standard Chartered has launched institutional custody for $RLUSD on the XRP Ledger. The bank is also working with Ripple and LMAX Group to make RLUSD eligible collateral for institutional trading. Institutional adoption of the XRPL is taking another step forward. pic.twitter.com/sIMtq9n419 — Xaif Crypto (@Xaif_Crypto) October 12, 2026

RLUSD Collateral Integration: Conditions Before Deployment

In other Ripple news, Waqar Chaudry, Global Head of Digital Assets, Securities Services, Transaction Services, Standard Chartered, said: “Institutional clients want to participate in digital asset markets without compromising on how their assets are safeguarded or how risk is managed.

The ecosystem must therefore make it easier for clients to hold assets securely, access liquidity and deploy collateral efficiently within trusted frameworks. By integrating our capabilities with Ripple and LMAX, we can help clients incorporate digital assets more confidently into their broader financial activities.”

That rationale captures the potential market-structure significance, but the central analytical question is whether institutional trading systems can efficiently recognize bank-held RLUSD without moving the token to the venue. The custody service is live; the collateral workflow remains conditional, and the parties said they will provide further details as implementation progresses.

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