Following the latest Ripple news, RLUSD (Ripple’s stablecoin) reached a new milestone over the weekend, with its circulating supply hitting a record $2.87 billion on Saturday, November 21. The surge also pushed RLUSD ahead of USD1, the stablecoin issued by the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial.

Ripple's $RLUSD hits a new all-time high of $2.874 billion in circulating supply, surpassing Trump's USD1 stablecoin.@Ripple pic.twitter.com/TlokhQ8Se8 — MSB Intel (@MSBIntel) November 23, 2026

The lead did not last, though. On Tuesday, RLUSD’s supply slipped to $2.82 billion, while USD1 held at about $2.85 billion.

The two coins are now separated by about $30 million, and they are heading in opposite directions. RLUSD has more than doubled in a year. USD1 has lost almost half its supply since February.

Meanwhile, XRP, the token closely tied to Ripple, trades near $0.93, down 26% this month.

So how did Ripple’s dollar catch up, and does it help XRP?

Ripple News: RLUSD vs USD1, by the Numbers

We pulled the daily supply of both coins from DefiLlama’s stablecoin dashboard, which adds up every chain they run on.

RLUSD: $2.82 billion, up 144% from $1.16 billion a year ago. Its record of $2.874 billion came on November 21.

$2.82 billion, up 144% from $1.16 billion a year ago. Its record of $2.874 billion came on November 21. USD1: $2.85 billion, about where it stood a year ago. It peaked at $5.39 billion on February 11 and has shed 28% in the past month alone.

$2.85 billion, about where it stood a year ago. It peaked at $5.39 billion on February 11 and has shed 28% in the past month alone. The crossover: RLUSD led on November 22 and 23. On Tuesday, about $58 million of RLUSD was redeemed, mostly on Ethereum, and USD1 moved back in front.

We also checked the contracts directly. RLUSD has $2.04 billion on Ethereum and $761 million on the XRP Ledger. USD1 is spread across BNB Chain ($1.10 billion), Solana ($868 million) and Ethereum ($852 million).

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Ripple Pushes RLUSD as USD1 Loses Half Its Supply

RLUSD’s growth has come in steps. Supply jumped from about $1.5 billion to $2.4 billion in August, then climbed again from late October.

Ripple has pushed it hard, and that push is behind most Ripple news this autumn. In October, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency gave Ripple National Trust Bank final approval to manage RLUSD’s reserves. Robinhood expanded its RLUSD deal the same month. Binance has also run repeated campaigns that pay XRP to RLUSD holders.

USD1 is moving the other way. Its supply rose quickly early in 2026, then fell from $4.47 billion on October 7 to $2.85 billion now.

The XRP Ledger matters most for XRP holders. About $761 million of RLUSD sits there, roughly a quarter of the total. That is where RLUSD activity can create demand for XRP, which pays the ledger’s fees.

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The problem is, for XRP holders, the RLUSD Ripple news has not translated into buying yet. We measured taker flows on Binance’s XRP/USDT spot market, meaning trades where the buyer or seller crossed the spread. Sellers outweighed buyers on six of the last seven days, for a net $25.5 million. Over 30 days, the net selling reached $140 million.

The selling is fading, though. It dropped from $17 million on November 14 to $2.1 million on Monday. A cross-exchange flow chart shared by traders showed spot buyers absorbing futures selling on Monday, with $11.7 million of net spot buying against $26.9 million of futures selling.

XRP Price Analysis: $1 Is the Line to Beat

XRP trades at $0.9295, below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $1.1499, and its 200-day EMA at $1.2996.

Resistance: $1.00, which rejected XRP on November 18 and 23. Above that is $1.048, the floor from June to August.

$1.00, which rejected XRP on November 18 and 23. Above that is $1.048, the floor from June to August. Support: $0.89, the November 14 low. Below it sits Saturday’s low of $0.86.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $1.00 $1.048, the summer floor Holding pattern Price stays between $0.89 and $1.00 A base while flows turn Sell-off A daily close below $0.89 $0.86, Saturday’s low

The next Ripple news test is whether RLUSD can retake the lead and hold it. For XRP, the signal to watch is simpler: a daily close back above $1.00 while sellers keep fading.

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