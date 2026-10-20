The biggest Ripple news of the week has nothing to do with the XRP Ledger. Ripple Prime, the prime broker Ripple built from its $1.25 billion Hidden Road deal, now lets institutions trade exposure to stocks, metals, energy and currencies around the clock, weekends included. Ripple announced on October 15 that its new real-world asset (RWA) perpetual swaps cover more than 100 reference markets, and market maker Virtu is already trading them.

So what does a Wall Street desk get out of this Ripple news that it couldn’t get on a Friday night before? And does any of it touch XRP?

2026 is the year of RWA perps, and today, @Ripple Prime is enabling institutional clients to trade and settle RWA swaps against over 100 reference markets, cross-margined against other asset classes 24/7. Single counterparty relationship, centralized risk management and… — Ripple (@Ripple) October 15, 2026

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How Do Ripple Prime’s RWA Swaps Work?

Ripple Prime sits in the middle. It acts as principal on every swap, and each swap tracks a perpetual futures contract that Trade.xyz lists on Hyperliquid, the onchain derivatives exchange. That is what makes them RWA perpetual swaps: a perpetual is a futures contract with no expiry date, so a position can stay open as long as the margin holds.

The client never touches Hyperliquid directly. It deals with one counterparty, sees its margin and risk in one place, and gets price exposure only. Nobody owns the underlying shares or commodities.

The money side is where it gets interesting for crypto. Clients can cross-margin the swaps against the other asset classes Ripple Prime handles, so positions that offset each other need less collateral. They can also post Ripple USD (RLUSD), Ripple’s stablecoin, as collateral, although Ripple says that depends on the client’s jurisdiction.

There is one big limit. The product runs only out of Ripple Prime’s CIV British Virgin Islands (BVI) license for now. Ripple says it wants to offer it from more regions, but gave no markets or timeline.

Why Does 24/7 Access Matter to Institutions?

Because the news doesn’t stop at the closing bell. A weekend headline can move oil or the dollar before the Monday open, and until now a fund had no clean way to hedge it. These swaps keep trading while the underlying exchanges are shut.

“RWA swaps are where traditional and digital markets meet,” said Michael Higgins, International CEO of Ripple Prime.

Virtu put it in trader terms. Scotte Moegling, its head of business development for digital assets, said Ripple Prime’s 24/7 cross-margining across asset classes helps the firm “expand our presence more efficiently as markets move toward round-the-clock access.”

The launch builds on Ripple Prime’s Hyperliquid integration from February, which first let institutional clients reach the venue with margin managed alongside their other positions. Ripple, which says it holds more than 85 licenses, is pitching Ripple Prime as one account for digital assets, FX, fixed income and derivatives.

Its leveraged ETF swaps and nonbank financing are part of the firm’s broader work in institutional-market services, while the current launch adds round-the-clock RWA swap access to that mix.

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What Does This Ripple News Mean for XRP Price?

Not much directly. The swaps reference Hyperliquid contracts and take RLUSD as collateral, so XRP isn’t in the plumbing.

The XRP price says the same. XRP (XRP USD) trades at $1.3000, down 1.39% over 24 hours and 5.90% over the week, on $1.28 billion in volume.

The 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), which gives recent prices more weight, has slid to $1.3750. The 200-day EMA is at $1.3749. A week ago the 50-day was 1.4 cents above the 200-day. Now the gap is a hundredth of a cent, so a death cross, the 50 dropping under the 200, is one weak close away.

The first ceiling: $1.3661, with the EMA pair at $1.375 right above it.

The bigger hurdle: $1.4835, the next swing high.

The floor to defend: $1.2468, under Sunday’s $1.2562 low.

Ripple keeps adding Wall Street products while XRP keeps drifting. If buyers can’t reclaim $1.375 before the averages cross, the market will have told Ripple what it thinks the RWA business is worth to the token.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.